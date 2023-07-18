Pavilion Payments Invests in New Resources and Key Personnel

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pavilion Payments, the leading omnichannel payments provider exclusively serving the gaming industry, announced an increase of overall personnel by 10 percent to strengthen their team, accelerate growth and deliver exceptional integrated payment solutions that elevate the omnichannel patron experience. The new hires reflect Pavilion Payments’ commitment to investing in top talent and expanding its capabilities to better serve its clients and fuel innovation in the gaming industry.





Pavilion Payments’ increased investment includes several key hires to strengthen the organization in strategic areas including four new hires in sales, three new hires in finance and one new hire each in compliance, human resources, program management, customer service and product development. Pavilion Payments brought on Clark Warren as the Senior Vice President for the Western U.S., with a combined 25 years of unique experience in both sales and systems for a deep understanding of gaming technology. Tricia Lee serves as the Senior Vice President of Enterprise Accounts, with more than 25 years of gaming industry experience, she has worked with some of the most notable enterprises in the industry. Scott Morgan serves as Senior Vice President of Product Development, with over 20 years of software architecture and management experience including cloud-native capabilities to ensure Pavilion Payments produces high-quality technological products and solutions.

Chris Howey serves as Vice President of Sales, bringing with him 18 years of experience as both an operator and a service provider to Pavilion Payments. Danielle Lewis joined Pavilion Payments as the Vice President of Sales in the Pacific Northwest, with more than 10 years of gaming industry experience in both gaming and technology. Delmon Gebrael serves as Vice President of Customer Support, with over 10 years of experience in the gaming financial industry, he brings a wealth of expertise in areas spanning from client services to call center operations. Mark Donadio serves as Vice President, Corporate Controller, bringing over 15 years of industry experience with specialized expertise in automation and simplifying processes. Lastly, Lori Lawson serves as Vice President of the Program Management Office and brings over 19 years of industry experience. She will be responsible for leading the Program and Project Management organization for Pavilion Payments.

According to American Gaming Association (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker, April marked the 26th consecutive month of annual growth, a testament to the industry’s resilience and continued appeal. A vital component of the gaming industry’s growth is the investment in people. The industry relies on the skills, knowledge and dedication of professionals to drive innovation and better patron experiences.

“Investing in people drives innovation that benefits our customers’ success as well as the industry,” said Christopher Justice, CEO of Pavilion Payments. “Their collective expertise, industry knowledge and dedication to client success align perfectly with our mission of delivering noteworthy payment solutions that enhance the omnichannel patron experience. With their addition, we are well-positioned to continue driving innovation and creating seamless payment experiences for our clients across their physical and digital properties.”

By investing in resources to expand the team, Pavilion Payments reaffirms its commitment to delivering the world’s most compelling payment solutions and staying at the forefront of the industry.

About Pavilion Payments

Pavilion Payments enables the world’s gaming entertainment leaders to create amazing consumer experiences and maximize spend across all their physical and digital properties. Pavilion Payments is the gaming industry’s leading omnichannel payment solutions provider, providing integrated omnichannel and software solutions that enable flexible funding, play, and cash out. For more information visit www.pavilionpayments.com.

