Pavilion Payments Becomes Las Vegas Host Committee Ambassador

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pavilion Payments, the leading omnichannel payments provider exclusively serving the gaming industry, is proud to announce its participation as an ambassador for the Las Vegas Host Committee Ambassador Program (LVHCAP). The LVHCAP is an inaugural program to support the community of Las Vegas during important events such as Super Bowl LVIII.





In the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII, the LVHCAP aims to recruit esteemed local leaders in business, medicine, the arts, education, athletics and more, who will serve as ambassadors for Las Vegas. As ambassadors, participants gain exclusive access to LVHCAP events, news and remarkable business-to-business networking opportunities, all while demonstrating their unwavering support for the Las Vegas community.

According to American Gaming Association (AGA) research, ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, a record 50.4 million American adults (20%) were expected to bet $16 billion, a 61% increase from AGA’s 2022 estimates. Pavilion Payments helps patrons gamble safely through secure technology and provides patrons with responsible betting resources.

“As an ambassador and founding member of the Las Vegas Host Committee Ambassador Program, Pavilion Payments is honored to contribute to the success of this event that brings the country together,” said Christopher Justice, CEO of Pavilion Payments. “Our mission is to ensure all patrons have the tools they need to bet responsibly and have an elevated experience in Las Vegas during one of the most exciting matchups of the year.”

Pavilion Payments looks forward to leveraging its industry expertise and innovative payment solutions to enhance the overall experience for visitors and residents alike during Super Bowl LVIII. By aligning with the LVHCAP, Pavilion Payments continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner in enabling seamless payment processing, targeted innovations and unparalleled client satisfaction.

About Pavilion Payments

Pavilion Payments enables the world’s gaming entertainment leaders to create amazing consumer experiences and maximize spend across all their physical and digital properties. Pavilion Payments is the gaming industry’s leading omnichannel payment solutions provider, providing integrated omnichannel and software solutions that enable flexible funding, play, and cash out. For more information visit www.pavilionpayments.com.

Contacts

Frankie Keck



frankie@williammills.com

678-781-7228