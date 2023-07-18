Paul Sura to lead Technology and Manufacturing Operations at SkyWater

Sura brings decades of strategic leadership and industry expertise across operations, IT and supply chain

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced Paul Sura has joined the company as executive vice president to lead its Technology and Manufacturing Operations (TMO) team. Sura’s new role at SkyWater encompasses all elements necessary to execute the operational fundamentals of the company. This comprises SkyWater’s Minnesota and Florida fabs and all associated support functions including quality, information technology, supply chain management and enterprise operations.





Sura brings to SkyWater extensive experience managing complex operationally focused supply chains using advanced digital technology at both integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries. He has honed these skills at Intel, Maxim/ADI, GlobalFoundries and most recently Micron. Sura’s background includes a strong understanding of the electronics ecosystem and the role of semiconductors. His capabilities include scaling manufacturing in wafer services and advanced technology by driving profitable output while building manufacturing excellence.

According to SkyWater President and CEO, Thomas Sonderman, “Creating a world class operation that personifies an ‘exceeding customer commitments’ attitude is essential to the successful deployment of our Technology as a Service (TaaS) business model. Our technology and manufacturing team, led by Paul will be laser focused on seamlessly delivering both our ATS customer milestones and Wafer Services volume output. As a strategic leader with decades of expertise across operations, IT and supply chain, Paul possesses a unique combination of capabilities to provide solutions that impact delivery performance and enable business process and organizational transformation.”

“SkyWater is an exciting company to join as it continues to rapidly grow and evolve,” said Sura. “Creating a balanced enterprise operating system that delivers a highly efficient TaaS execution engine will be my fundamental priority. Building a strong organization that is solely focused on perfecting this foundational element of the business is critical. I look forward to applying customer-centric solutions, operations leadership and agile systems development to drive manufacturing excellence.”

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit www.skywatertechnology.com/.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

