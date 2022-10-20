Paul George to Join Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz in Partnering with BetterHelp to Give Away Up to $3M in Free Therapy.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BetterHelp, the world’s largest and leading mental health therapy platform, is teaming up with NBA star Paul George to destigmatize mental health and provide up to $3 million worth of free therapy to people in need. George is the latest star athlete to speak out about mental health and partner with BetterHelp, joining a growing roster of pro-athletes that includes tennis superstars Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz.

Paul George, nicknamed “PG-13,” is one of the most dynamic and popular professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association, where he stars for the Los Angeles Clippers. He is a seven-time NBA All-Star and six-time member of the All-NBA team, as well as an Olympic Gold Medalist. He has spoken openly and courageously about his own struggles with anxiety and depression during the pandemic, and the importance of prioritising mental wellness in addition to physical strength, in order to inspire others to take care of their own, and their loved ones, mental well-being.

“Mental Health is just as important as physical health to me. I can be in the best physical shape of my life but if my mental health is lacking, it won’t make a difference,” said Paul George. “Getting help to better yourself mentally has been extremely important in my life and has allowed me to be the player, father, husband and person I am today. This is why I am so excited to partner with BetterHelp to provide access to free therapy and help raise mental health awareness around the world and specifically in my hometown of Palmdale.”

The giveaway, offered by BetterHelp to new users who sign up at https://www.betterhelp.com/paulgeorge, will come in the form of one-month free therapy membership, with a total equivalent value of up to $3 million. As part of the partnership, BetterHelp would also support Paul George’s Foundation’s Charity Event: PG13 Topgolf Classic in November. More details to come.

“Everyone — even pro athletes — can struggle with mental health issues,” said Alon Matas, President and Founder of BetterHelp. “We’re teaming up with incredible athletes like Paul George to remind people to take care of themselves, and we’re providing them with the resources to get started.”

To learn more about BetterHelp’s mental health services and the opportunity to receive one month of free BetterHelp therapy, please visit https://www.betterhelp.com/paulgeorge.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy platform, with over 27,000 therapists, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats, and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, safe, and private access to high-quality therapy. Since 2013, our licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists have helped more than 3,000,000 people face life’s challenges and improve their mental health.

Contacts

Media contact:

betterhelp@jonesworks.com