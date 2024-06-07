Home Business Wire Paubox Launches HIPAA Compliant Text Messaging
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paubox, a leading provider of HIPAA compliant email solutions, announces the launch of Paubox Texting, a secure messaging solution designed specifically for healthcare providers, enabling HIPAA compliant communication with patients through text messaging. With Paubox Texting, healthcare organizations can now communicate with patients and fellow providers via text message while ensuring compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).


“We took our approach to encrypted email and applied it to encrypted texting,” says Paubox CEO Hoala Greevy.

Paubox’s HIPAA compliant text messaging offers a secure way for healthcare providers to communicate with patients without requiring recipients to download third-party applications or use passcode-protected portals. By leveraging Paubox’s industry-leading encryption technology, Paubox Texting allows for personalization with protected health information while ensuring that all text messages meet HIPAA standards for safeguarding patient information.

The launch of Paubox Texting addresses a critical need in the healthcare industry, particularly patient engagement amidst digitization and telehealth. Many healthcare providers have been hesitant to adopt text messaging as a means of communication due to concerns about HIPAA compliance. With Paubox Texting, these concerns are alleviated, allowing healthcare providers to take advantage of the convenience and efficiency of text messaging without compromising patient privacy and data security.

Studies have shown that patient engagement rates average 90% when text messages are used to communicate. Benefits of text messaging in healthcare include:

  • Reducing appointment no-shows by texting timely reminders
  • Keeping patients engaged with health notifications and treatment updates
  • Improving payment rates and treatment adherence
  • Enhancing patient compliance with medication schedules

With seamless delivery to recipients, patients can easily read text messages without the hassle of downloading any third-party applications or accessing portals with passcodes. Paubox Texting supports both iPhone and Android devices, making it accessible to a wide range of users. By utilizing Paubox Texting, healthcare professionals can streamline communication with their patients and provide a more efficient and personalized level of care.

“Our goal is to make healthcare communication as accessible as possible, while rigorously maintaining the privacy and security standards mandated by HIPAA,” said Greevy.

By offering HIPAA compliant text messaging, Paubox empowers healthcare providers to enhance patient care, improve communication workflows, and ultimately, deliver better patient outcomes.

To learn more about Paubox Texting and how it can benefit your healthcare organization, visit https://www.paubox.com/products/paubox-texting.

Contacts

press@paubox.com | (415) 795-7396

