Patterson Dental Selects Weave as Patient Engagement Platform

New offering strengthens relationship and expands existing platform integrations

LEHI, Utah & LOVELAND, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses, and Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., a subsidiary of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), today announced new integration features within Weave and the Patterson Dental practice management software solutions Fuse, Eaglesoft and Dolphin Management. These new integrations are now the deepest, most complete data exchange available in the market, with the ability to read and write patient data, appointment data and confirmations, and read and write to the ledger to facilitate payment collection.





“We are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and delivering exceptional support to our customers,” stated Branden Neish, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Weave. “By further integrating our Weave experience platform with Patterson Dental practice management software, we can equip dental practices with the tools they need to enhance their patient experience and ultimately grow their business.”

Weave integrations enable dental practices to automate more tasks, improve data accuracy, streamline payment workflows, and provide seamless patient care. The platform utilizes VoIP phone systems to unlock powerful Weave features like Call Pop, Missed Call Texts, Practice Analytics, and more.

“We have consistently heard great feedback from our practice management software customers who have experienced Weave and are excited to offer even more to customers through deeper integrations,” said Brad Joseph, Vice President of Software Product Management, Patterson Dental. “Now with Weave, our practice management software customers are able to further streamline processes for everything from phones to online scheduling, missed call texts, online payments and more.”

Fuse Integration Deepening

New features have been added to the integrated Weave + Fuse bundle, including:

Online Scheduling. Empowers patients to schedule appointments directly from a provider’s website, relieving staff from additional phone calls and meeting patients where they are, 24×7.

Empowers patients to schedule appointments directly from a provider’s website, relieving staff from additional phone calls and meeting patients where they are, 24×7. Digital Forms. Improves patient intake process by collecting information well before an appointment, reducing paper costs and saving staff time.

Improves patient intake process by collecting information well before an appointment, reducing paper costs and saving staff time. Payment Writebacks. Easier processing of payments through Weave with automatic writebacks for seamless financial management.

New: Eaglesoft Payment Writebacks

Save time reconciling payments and reduce human risk by automatically posting payment and refund information to the ledger.

“Weave’s payments integration with Eaglesoft will be a game changer for our practice,” said Debbie Evans, Practice Administrator & VP at Wainright & Wassel DDS. “As a large office, we need a faster way to check patients out after their appointment. This integration will save us both money and time.”

Dolphin Cloud Integration Deepening

New features have been added to the Weave + Dolphin Cloud integrated offering, including:

Similar deepened integrations with Dolphin Blue and Dolphin Desktop are also in development. For more information about Weave Patient Engagement Solutions available through Patterson Dental, visit https://www.pattersondental.com/cp/software/patient-engagement/weave#

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with, and engage customers to grow their business. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management, and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: www.pattersoncompanies.com.

