Pattern Energy Appoints Barry E. Davis and Carla Tully to Board of Directors

“It is my honor to announce the appointments of Barry and Carla to the Board and welcome them to the Pattern team,” said Hunter Armistead, CEO of Pattern Energy. “Barry brings decades of experience from his long career of leadership roles in the energy industry and Carla joins the Board with more than 20 years of experience leading and scaling companies within the renewable energy and power sectors. The appointments of Barry and Carla will greatly strengthen our Board and serve as a significant asset as we continue to grow Pattern’s development and operational footprint across North America.”

In recent months, Pattern Energy began construction of the largest renewable energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, successfully closed the sale of its Japan platform and advanced its Green Fuels business through key projects in the United States and Canada.

“Pattern is known for tackling some of the most challenging clean energy and transmission projects in history and I look forward to working with the company as it enters a new era of its growth,” said Barry E. Davis, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Pattern Energy. “Pattern’s strong commitment to innovation and community impact were cornerstones of my own career. I could not be more excited to help the company expand on its success in making a positive impact.”

Barry E. Davis served as the Chief Executive Officer of EnLink Midstream from 2014 to 2022. Mr. Davis also served as Chairman of the Board from 2019 to 2022. Mr. Davis founded Crosstex Energy in 1996 and served as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In 2014, following a merger with Devon Energy Corporation’s midstream assets, Crosstex became EnLink, a leading midstream energy company valued at over $15 billion. His leadership weathered industry cycles over more than 25 years, emphasizing financial strength, operational excellence, and fostering people and culture. Prior to Crosstex, Mr. Davis held management roles with other energy companies beginning in 1984.

“The industry-leading team at Pattern has built an organization with a unique business model that is well positioned to take on the challenges of decarbonizing our grid,” said Carla Tully, Independent Board Director, Pattern Energy. “I look forward to working with Barry and the rest of the board, as well as Hunter and the executive team, drawing on my energy industry experience, to embrace the transition to renewable energy and move Pattern forward.”

Carla Tully was the Co-Founder and CEO at Earthrise Energy, PBC, where she led the energy transition-focused company from concept to a 1.7 GW operating business with a 2.0 GW renewable energy development pipeline. Before founding Earthrise, Tully served as Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Renewable Energy at MAP Energy, where she scaled MAP’s renewable energy development business. Tully also held significant leadership positions at the AES Corporation, including President of AES UK and Ireland, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investment, and Chief of Staff for Global Utilities, where she was instrumental in developing and implementing growth strategies across AES’s global businesses, encompassing 40 GW of operations. Tully received the 2022 Silver Stevie Award for Best Female Entrepreneur and the 2016 UK Institute of Directors’ Award – Director of the Year for Corporate Responsibility.

Barry E. Davis and Carla Tully officially began their appointment terms in March of 2024.

Pattern Energy is one of the world’s largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 30 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of nearly 6,000 MW across North America. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

