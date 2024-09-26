Home Business Wire Patron Points, Inc. to Offer Tobacco Loyalty and Scan Data Services to...
Business Wire

Patron Points, Inc. to Offer Tobacco Loyalty and Scan Data Services to Circle K and Kangaroo Express Franchisees

di Business Wire

WOODBURY, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Patron Points (www.patronpoints.com), today announced it has reached an agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard to offer loyalty and scan data services to legacy franchisees of Circle K and Kangaroo Express. Through this agreement, Patron Points will enable 300+ franchised Circle K and Kangaroo Express locations to offer tobacco loyalty promotions, as well as participate in digital trade programs offered by leading tobacco brands.


“With Patron Points, all of our Passport point-of-sale stores are now able to participate in Altria Tier 3 and RJR digital loyalty incentive programs, allowing them to offer superior value within the tobacco category. With these programs there is also an added bonus, as these franchisees are now able to provide unique savings with CPG loyalty offerings to their customers as well,” says Greg Dean- Director of Domestic and International Marketing at Circle K- Worldwide Franchise.

“We are honored that Couche-Tard has chosen Patron Points as their tobacco loyalty program provider for these franchised stores. We also look forward to providing our world class customer support and unique offerings. These offerings enable these locations to participate in loyalty promotions and the delivery of personalized tobacco / nicotine savings such as the Altria P+ program,” Erik Ogren – Patron Points President.

About Patron Points, Inc.: Patron Points, which was founded in 2004 by Erik Ogren, is a leader in C-store loyalty applications, scan data analytics, mobile App solutions, as well as other customer retention tools. All of our services are designed to ensure convenience store owners have the tools they need to keep the consumers they already have, while seamlessly acquiring new ones.

Contacts

Heather Webb, Director of Operations, Patron Points heatherw@patronpoints.com or

Darren Forbes, Director of Trade Relations, Patron Points darrenf@patronpoints.com
877-623-6073

Articoli correlati

MeridianLink Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Business Wire Business Wire -
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MLNK--MeridianLink, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions...
Continua a leggere

Kioxia and MoDeCH Develop a Three-Dimensional Probing System

Business Wire Business Wire -
High-Frequency Characteristic Measurement for Three-Dimensional Structures up to 110 GHz TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, and...
Continua a leggere

Curtiss-Wright and Westinghouse Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Support AP1000® and AP300™ Projects in Canada

Business Wire Business Wire -
BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright’s Nuclear Division and Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php