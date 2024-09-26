Patron Points, Inc. to Offer Tobacco Loyalty and Scan Data Services to Circle K and Kangaroo Express Franchisees

WOODBURY, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Patron Points (www.patronpoints.com), today announced it has reached an agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard to offer loyalty and scan data services to legacy franchisees of Circle K and Kangaroo Express. Through this agreement, Patron Points will enable 300+ franchised Circle K and Kangaroo Express locations to offer tobacco loyalty promotions, as well as participate in digital trade programs offered by leading tobacco brands.





“With Patron Points, all of our Passport point-of-sale stores are now able to participate in Altria Tier 3 and RJR digital loyalty incentive programs, allowing them to offer superior value within the tobacco category. With these programs there is also an added bonus, as these franchisees are now able to provide unique savings with CPG loyalty offerings to their customers as well,” says Greg Dean- Director of Domestic and International Marketing at Circle K- Worldwide Franchise.

“We are honored that Couche-Tard has chosen Patron Points as their tobacco loyalty program provider for these franchised stores. We also look forward to providing our world class customer support and unique offerings. These offerings enable these locations to participate in loyalty promotions and the delivery of personalized tobacco / nicotine savings such as the Altria P+ program,” Erik Ogren – Patron Points President.

About Patron Points, Inc.: Patron Points, which was founded in 2004 by Erik Ogren, is a leader in C-store loyalty applications, scan data analytics, mobile App solutions, as well as other customer retention tools. All of our services are designed to ensure convenience store owners have the tools they need to keep the consumers they already have, while seamlessly acquiring new ones.

