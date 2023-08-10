Patrick McGregor Joins Crusoe Energy Systems as Chief Product Officer

Former Head of Product at Coinbase and Google will lead product initiatives for climate-aligned cloud and AI platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (“Crusoe”) announced today that Patrick McGregor has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. In his new role, McGregor will be charged with leading all product initiatives for data centers, artificial intelligence, cloud software, and bitcoin mining, which includes product strategy, product definition, product design, and product execution.





Prior to joining Crusoe, McGregor was head of product for web3 developer platforms at Coinbase, where he built the foundational technologies that Coinbase and the entire crypto ecosystem rely upon. Prior to that, he was head of product for artificial intelligence at Google, after leading the expansion of Google Cloud for large enterprises and strategic industries. He was SVP of product management at Trustwave (acquired by SingTel) before joining Google. He also founded BitArmor, a pioneering innovator of enterprise encryption technology. Patrick holds a Ph.D. from Princeton University in high-performance computing and cryptography, and he earned M.S. and B.S. degrees from Carnegie Mellon University in electrical and computer engineering and computer science.

“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity to help advance Crusoe’s mission of aligning the future of computing with the future of climate,” said McGregor. “As so many companies are now exploring AI and machine learning – and seeking reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions for their computing-intensive workloads – Crusoe’s commitment to climate-aligned computing truly distinguishes it from others in this space.”

Last year, Crusoe launched Crusoe Cloud, which mitigates the environmental impact of compute through climate-aligned solutions that capture wasted, curtailed, or stranded energy – providing scalable, clean, low-cost, cloud solutions for compute intensive applications. This empowers innovators to solve the world’s biggest challenges with climate-aligned computing technology.

“We’re thrilled to have Patrick onboard to build world-class products that enable the next wave of computing led innovations,” said Crusoe’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chase Lochmiller. “His experience overseeing product development at Google and Coinbase will help us ensure that Crusoe stays on the leading edge of technology with Crusoe Cloud, from how it’s built, to how it’s powered, to how it’s used by our customers.”

Crusoe’s patented Digital Flare Mitigation® (DFM) systems are deployed directly to oil wellsites to convert stranded natural gas, a by-product of oil production that would otherwise be wasted and flared, into electricity used to power modular data centers — reducing methane emissions approximately 99% and carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by up to 68.6%. To-date, Crusoe’s utilization of otherwise wasted flared gas has reduced flaring by billions of cubic feet and has prevented methane emissions equivalent to removing approximately 170,000 gasoline-powered cars from the road.

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. As builders and operators of clean computing infrastructure, Crusoe reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power artificial intelligence, crypto, and other high performance computing applications, Crusoe is creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them.

