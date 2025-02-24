Patlytics Secures $14 Million Series A Funding Led by Next47

The company’s generative AI platform is leading patent intelligence transformation, backed by Google’s Gradient Ventures and Myriad Venture Partners

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patlytics, the AI-powered patent workflow platform, today announced the closing of a $14 million Series A round led by global venture firm Next47. Existing investors, including Google's AI-focused venture fund Gradient, 8VC, Alumni Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, and Myriad Venture Partners also participated in the round. This series brings the company’s total funding to $21 million, raised within a nine-month period. Patlytics’ fundraising success and velocity validates its market demand, and positions the company to lead the seismic shift in AI-driven intellectual property protection and management.

“Patlytics' cutting-edge AI is revolutionizing how patents are drafted, analyzed, protected, and monetized, as evidenced by their enterprise customers and end-to-end platform approach,” said Matthew Cowan, general partner at Next47. “Patlytics’ benchmark of velocity is unmatched — and the team has harnessed this momentum to deliver secure, comprehensive AI outcomes on par with patent professionals. We are thrilled to help further Patlytics’ competitive edge, and support their mission to equip IP professionals with the most powerful tools to drive strategic success.”

Corporations are increasingly looking to unlock productivity gains across the discovery, analytics, and reporting of intellectual property — from patent prosecution, litigation, and pruning to invention disclosure processes. Patlytics’ advanced large language models (LLMs) and generative AI-powered engine custom-built for IP deliver the global market standard of accuracy, speed, and security — earning trust from Fortune 500 companies, leading Am Law 100 law firms, and enterprise innovators across invention sectors. Patlytics has seen an 18x expansion in its customer base within six months, with notable customers including Quinn Emanuel, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Google, Xerox, Abnormal Security, Richardson Oliver Law Group, Young Basile, and Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP.

“We’ve entered a pivotal moment in legal tech where AI can drive an immense amount of value, even within the complex and nuanced realm of intellectual property. Our platform’s ability to deliver efficiency and insights with generative AI is fundamentally transforming the patent lifecycle. Today’s investment will help Patlytics grow our best-in-class team, deploy new product enhancements, and provide exceptional value to customers on a global scale,” said Paul Lee, CEO and co-founder of Patlytics.

Patlytics welcomes Eric Lin to its leadership team as vice president of strategy to further the company’s next phase of growth. Lin brings over 10 years of experience as an IP litigator at top-tier law firms, including Paul Hastings LLP, Morrison & Foerster LLP, and Baker Botts LLP, and has represented some of the most innovative startup and multinational companies in high-stakes intellectual property and technology-related litigation. In his new leadership appointment, Lin will translate his extensive IP expertise to refine Patlytics’ high-impact product and expand its global presence.

The company has also curated an impressive advisory board of IP and legal experts to accelerate and enrich the company’s vision towards a holistic patent intelligence platform. Their backgrounds span across industry titans such as Google, IBM, Latham & Watkins LLP, Datadog, and Koch Companies. The advisory board includes Stephen MacKenzie, Bob Steinberg, Eugene Goryunov, and Yury Kapgan. To learn more about Patlytics’ advisory board, visit patlytics.ai/about-us.

“Patlytics represents a significant step towards improving the efficiency of the patent eco-system. Patlytics can automatically conduct technical discovery, generating detailed claim charts for validity and infringement purposes that would traditionally require expensive experts and countless attorney hours. By generating confidential, detailed, and unbiased analysis, Patlytics’ goal is to ensure that parties involved in patent conflict resolution can have cost-effective access to critical information, helping to minimize gaps and discrepancies in understanding, facilitating negotiations, transactions, settlements, and more efficient litigation,” said Bob Steinberg, Patlytics advisory board member, and former global chair of the IP Litigation Practice and chair of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) Practice at Latham & Watkins LLP.

Patlytics’ team of patent attorneys, established entrepreneurs and investors, and top-tier engineering talent is uniquely positioned to succeed in vertical AI, while providing the level of depth and sophistication that patent professionals demand. The Series A round will help Patlytics double down on its innovation culture, and deliver meaningful outcomes across the patent lifecycle. Key 2025 product advancements include:

Patent Application Drafting — Transform invention disclosures into draft patent applications, including claims and specification, in minutes with Patlytics’ drafting agent.

Transform invention disclosures into draft patent applications, including claims and specification, in minutes with Patlytics’ drafting agent. Invention Disclosures — Accelerate innovation capture. Efficiently draft and evaluate invention disclosures with automated prior art searches, and patentability assessments.

Accelerate innovation capture. Efficiently draft and evaluate invention disclosures with automated prior art searches, and patentability assessments. Invalidity Analysis — Assess § 102 anticipation and § 103 obviousness; generate detailed claim charts with element-by-element analysis.

Assess § 102 anticipation and § 103 obviousness; generate detailed claim charts with element-by-element analysis. Infringement Detection — Streamline Evidence of Use (EOU) discovery with Patlytics’ search agent. Map patents to products, detect infringement across targeted companies, and assess the infringement read.

Streamline Evidence of Use (EOU) discovery with Patlytics’ search agent. Map patents to products, detect infringement across targeted companies, and assess the infringement read. Infringement Analysis — Analyze potential infringement (and non-infringement) of issued and potential patents.

Analyze potential infringement (and non-infringement) of issued and potential patents. Standard Essential Patent (SEP) Analysis — Maximize SEP portfolios. Conduct in-depth analysis of patents against technical standards to identify potential SEPs and assess their value.

— Maximize SEP portfolios. Conduct in-depth analysis of patents against technical standards to identify potential SEPs and assess their value. Portfolio Management — Unlock the full potential of IP assets. Auto-classify, evaluate, and optimize IP assets for strategic decision-making.

Unlock the full potential of IP assets. Auto-classify, evaluate, and optimize IP assets for strategic decision-making. Office Action Responses — Streamline prosecution with AI analysis and customizable templates to quickly generate high-quality responses to office actions.

Streamline prosecution with AI analysis and customizable templates to quickly generate high-quality responses to office actions. Workspace Collaboration — Collaborate securely with customizable access controls for all intellectual property tasks.

