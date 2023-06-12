PatientNow Appoints Bethany Little as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Little brings over two decades’ experience growing and scaling B2B software companies

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PatientNow, a US-based practice management company at the forefront of electronic medical record software and payment solutions that empower doctors and specialists to manage their practice, patients, and marketing in one place, announced today the appointment of Bethany Little as Chief Executive Officer.

Little’s appointment coincides with the amicable departure of Charles Layne as CEO and director.

Little, a seasoned software executive with a track record of growing B2B businesses that spans over 20 years, will also join PatientNow’s Board of Directors. She most recently served as President of Community Brands, where she grew the business through strategic acquisitions, payments monetization, cross-sell initiatives and product upgrades. In her role as CEO of PatientNow, Bethany will guide the company as it pursues its next phase of growth through acquisition integration, product expansion and operations enhancement.

“I am thrilled to be joining the entrepreneurial and innovative team at PatientNow at a time where patient care is rapidly evolving through software and technology offerings,” said Bethany Little, CEO of PatientNow. “Comprehensive practice management solutions for the elective medical industry are essential for improving efficiency, and the client-centric culture of the PatientNow team is well-poised to continue delivering solutions that allow our customers to spend more time where they want to, with their patients.”

“We are confident that Bethany is the right leader to guide PatientNow into its next phase of growth,” said Dan Wechsler, CEO of Blue Star Innovation Partners. “She is an experienced builder of B2B SaaS companies with deep experience in GTM strategy development, sales, customer success, product and service offerings and has a proven ability to roll up her sleeves and grow companies through organic and inorganic means.”

“We are appreciative of Charles’ many contributions to the company and wish him well in his next endeavor,” said Christopher Nesbitt, Principal at PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. “We are excited to partner with Bethany to execute on PatientNow’s strategic vision to provide unified cutting-edge software solutions.”

Bethany’s appointment as CEO comes during a period of growth and scale for PatientNow. In 2020, PatientNow received a strategic growth investment from PSG and Blue Star Innovation Partners. This past month, PatientNow also announced the rollout of its new electronic medical record offering, AestheticNow, which is designed to support medical spas with client management, charting, marketing and reporting solutions.

About PatientNow

PatientNow’s vision is to be the elective medical industry’s most trusted and intuitive practice management solution— fueled by innovation, integration, and strategic partnerships, delivered by a team with unrivalled grit. PatientNow is one of the industry’s only complete platforms to manage all aspects of the modern elective medical practice including solutions for Integrated EMR, Practice Management, Patient Engagement, Digital Marketing & Photo Management.

The merging of PatientNow, Crystal Clear Digital Marketing, RxPhoto and Envision has created platforms that span the entire aesthetic, elective procedure and salon industry. Being leaders in their respective segments brought these four companies together. Since using tools from a diverse group of providers can cause confusion, overlap and loss of productivity, the four companies joined forces to provide leading solutions that centralize operations, increase efficiency, improve security, and run an entire practice harmoniously.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 120 companies and facilitated over 450 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

About Blue Star Innovation Partners

Blue Star Innovation Partners (“BSIP”) is a growth focused investment firm that partners with leading software and payments companies. Visit their website to learn more https://www.bluestarinnovationpartners.com

