PatientFi Ranks No. 196 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

PatientFi Ranks in the Top Five Percentile of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inc. revealed today that PatientFi ranks No. 196 nationally on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. In addition to being in the top five percentile as a first timer, PatientFi ranks No. 12 in financial services nationally, and ranks No. 38 in the state of California overall.





“We are honored to be recognized alongside such an admirable group of peers. PatientFi’s ranking in the top five percentile of America’s fastest-growing private companies is a testament to the focus and commitment of the most passionate team I have worked with,” said Todd Watts, CEO and Co-Founder of PatientFi.

As an emerging industry leader in patient payments, PatientFi’s mission is to make out-of-pocket medical and dental procedures more accessible to more patients. Through its national network of healthcare providers, PatientFi offers a flexible and friendly payment alternative to patients, making it easy to pay over time for the elective procedures and treatments they want and need.

Earlier this year, PatientFi expanded its product offering beyond patient financing and launched PRIVI, a first-of-its-kind aesthetic membership platform. With PRIVI, patients can pay for a customized annual treatment plan on a monthly payment, earn loyalty rewards and seamlessly schedule appointments with their medical provider.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

To learn more about PatientFi, please visit https://patientfi.com/ and for PRIVI, please visit https://joinprivi.com/provider/.

ABOUT PATIENTFI

PatientFi is a point-of-sale platform used by healthcare providers to seamlessly offer their patients financing, customized memberships, and loyalty subscriptions to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. The Company’s mission is to make life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible to more patients, and bring friendly, easy, and flexible payment alternatives to the forefront of healthcare practices. Today, PatientFi serves a national network of healthcare providers and their patients across plastic surgery, dermatology, med spas, dentistry and fertility. For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

