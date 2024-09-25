Pathward Introduces Partner Solutions as it Celebrates its 20th Year Serving the Payments Industry

Bank renames its “Banking as a Service” business line to “Partner Solutions”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pathward®, N.A., a pioneer in partner banking, celebrates its 20th year serving the payments industry with the announcement it is renaming its “Banking as a Service” business line to “Partner Solutions.” The new name is a testament to Pathward’s dedication to partnership and time-tested ability to collaborate on solutions with partners.





“ As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, it is a time for reflection and a refined focus on the future. As industry pioneers, we have launched thousands of programs with many strategic partners and have built deep expertise in the payments arena, which has positioned us as an industry leader,” explained Will Sowell, Pathward’s Divisional President of Partner Solutions. “ Our decision to move to the Partner Solutions name aligns with our business model, which is founded on our passionate commitment to partnership.”

The strategy behind the transition to Partner Solutions also includes a refreshed emphasis on Pathward’s core differentiators defined by time-tested industry experience, operational excellence that streamlines banking processes, committed partnership and its mature risk and compliance infrastructure that promotes program sustainability. These elements are critical to enabling payment innovators to succeed in today’s fast-evolving marketplace.

Today, Partner Solutions delivers a diversified portfolio of offerings including issuing, acquiring, digital payments, solutions for financial institutions, professional tax solutions and consumer credit capabilities.

“ The launch of Partner Solutions represents a new era for us at Pathward,” said Pathward President Anthony Sharett. “ It highlights the commitment to our partners and how we work together to provide forward-thinking banking products for tomorrow’s consumers. We look forward to pushing this refreshed strategy and focus into the future.”

To learn more about Partner Solutions, visit https://www.pathward.com/partnersolutions/.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

Contacts

Courtney Heidelberg



605.291.7044



mediarelations@pathward.com