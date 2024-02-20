Patch Joins the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community

A recognized leader in accelerating climate solutions with integrity, Patch has been invited to shape and support the Forum’s Centre for Nature and Climate agenda

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Patch, the global climate platform supporting the scale of high-integrity carbon markets, has joined the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community. An invitation-only group, the Global Innovators Community brings together the world’s most promising growth-stage companies at the forefront of innovation in their industries.





As a Global Innovator, Patch will help shape the Forum’s agenda on critical global issues and will share insights and connect with public and private sector leaders through the Forum’s Centre for Nature and Climate.

“Global leaders are now recognizing that carbon removal will be an essential piece of achieving our climate goals,” said Brennan Spellacy, Patch CEO and co-founder. “Our expanded partnership with the World Economic Forum will enable Patch to bring its cutting-edge digital infrastructure and insights to Forum members in support of efficient and transparent transactions across the carbon market, helping achieve the gigatonne-scale carbon removal we need for a 1.5°–2°C world.”

Patch is also an implementation partner of the Forum’s First Movers Coalition, through which the company has supported coalition members in achieving their commitments to purchase 50,000 tonnes of durable and scalable carbon removal to be achieved by 2030.

Patch uses a combination of technology, expert guidance, and stakeholder engagement to advance credit integrity and ensure buyers feel confident in their credit purchases. Patch’s CarbonOS software, which actively facilitates the management of hundreds of millions of tonnes of carbon, has helped project developers of all sizes transform their operations and scale their reach. With this unique market perspective, Patch is able to offer both buyers and sellers purpose-built systems that enable seamless end-to-end management of carbon credits.

“The World Economic Forum is happy to welcome Patch to join our Global Innovators community,” says Verena Kuhn, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “Including new, innovative voices is essential to the work we do at the Forum. We look forward to how Patch’s insights and expertise will support our initiatives, dialogues and communities of climate action.”

About Patch:

Patch is the platform accelerating climate solutions with integrity. Patch builds technology to help organizations manage, sell, and buy carbon credits with efficiency, transparency, and rigor. Through Patch, companies gain access to the broadest network of high-integrity carbon credits. Carbon credit suppliers use Patch to enhance operational efficiency and precision, and modernize their buyer experiences. Today, hundreds of million tonnes of carbon are actively managed on Patch. To help rebalance the planet, visit patch.io.

About The World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for- profit foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

