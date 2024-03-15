Parts Town Unlimited Delivers 25%+ Growth with Over $2.3 Billion Revenue for 2023

Nearly 20% organic growth in the core foodservice parts business, new innovations, and adjacent product categories contribute to growth.

The core foodservice parts distribution delivered another year of almost 20% organic growth and Parts Town Unlimited has also seen growth in international foodservice equipment parts and an early surge in HVAC parts since the launch of this category in April 2023. The Parts Town Unlimited portfolio now includes 45 unique brands across the globe and has grown to more than 5,400 team members worldwide. This year, Parts Town launched new master distribution programs with 16 brands and now has over 230 master distribution partnerships with leading brands.

“We are proud of the continued growth of the business, improved customer service, new innovations, and growth of our team,” said Steve Snower, Sixth Man (aka CEO), Parts Town Unlimited. “Our vision is to be the global leader in high-tech distribution of mission critical replacement parts, and 2023 was just a step on our journey. We have a big plan for 2024 with continued high growth expectations and new innovations, including our recently launched PartPredictor technology and the opening of a major high-tech distribution center later in the year to open up massive capacity for growth and further improve the customer experience.”

Enhanced Offerings

In the fall of 2023, Parts Town launched its Same Day Delivery service to over 125 Parts In Town locations across the U.S. The service is designed for rapid order fulfillment within two hours or less. With the expanded offering, customers can select the “Same Day Delivery” option on partstown.com for eligible items within a 20-mile radius of participating locations, with real-time tracking available. Same Day Delivery provides even more flexibility for customers to receive OEM parts quickly. Customers can now have their parts shipped through 9PM ET, pick them up in an hour with Parts In Town or have them delivered through Same Day Delivery.

The addition of Same Day Delivery further builds on Parts Town’s commitment to expanding access to genuine OEM parts. Through the Parts in Town service, service companies across the industry are able to list their local inventory on partstown.com, and customers across the country are able to find the critical replacement parts needed to get their equipment back up and running – creating a win-win-win scenario for manufacturers, service providers, and foodservice establishments.

Digital Innovations

Parts Town continued its digital momentum with the beta test of PartPredictor, a digital tool that utilizes the power of real-world data from millions of successful technician repairs to identify the right OEM parts for needed repairs. This technician tool launched broadly in Q1 2024. PartPredictor’s unique approach ensures that the recommendations provided are not just theoretical but based on millions of actual service calls where industry-leading technicians successfully resolved similar issues on identical equipment.

Additionally, Parts Town’s industry-first mobile app surpassed 325,000 downloads in 2023, making equipment manuals and parts information readily available.

Expanded Distribution Footprint

In November 2023, Parts Town announced plans to open a new 420,000-square-foot distribution center in Glendale, Ariz., by late 2024. This expansion accommodates the company’s growth ambitions and product expansion, particularly in HVAC and residential appliance parts.

The facility will utilize high-tech automation and robotics, mirroring the flagship center in Addison, Ill., to enhance in-stock availability and expedite part deliveries. The distribution center, designed for sustainability, will prioritize environmentally friendly practices, utilizing renewable energy certificates and carbon offsets.

Recognized for Excellence in Operations

Modern Material Handling awarded Parts Town with a Warehousing/Distribution Award under the publication’s Productivity Achievement Awards, which honor companies that made outstanding operational improvements through materials handling systems. The judges recognized the company’s culture and how it contributes to Parts Town’s success, as well as the efficiency and effectiveness of the distribution center.

Parts Town was also named one of the Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces for 2023 – marking the fourth consecutive year that the company has been awarded this honor for its exceptional culture, values, and leadership.

