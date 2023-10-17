Parts Town Announces Technician Scholarship Recipients at CFESA Annual Conference, Celebrating 60 Years of Commitment

Home Business Wire Parts Town Announces Technician Scholarship Recipients at CFESA Annual Conference, Celebrating 60...
Ten Technicians receive Scholarship Awards at CFESA Annual Conference 2023

ADDISON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice, residential appliance, and HVAC equipment repair parts, announced the recipients of the Technician Scholarship Awards at this year’s CFESA Annual Conference. As CFESA celebrates 60 years of dedication to the industry, Parts Town is proud to earmark $22,500 in Scholarships and Cash Prizes to support individuals in our technician community.




In 2023, Parts Town has already awarded scholarships to technicians from A+ Commercial Gaskets of Minneapolis, JK Services, A+ Commercial Kitchen Repair, and Windy City Equipment Service during their respective region conferences.

We are excited to have selected two additional winners from each region, who will each receive $1,000 for CFESA training along with a $500 cash prize,” said Chuck Combs, PARTnership Builder (a.k.a Senior Vice President, Service & Distribution Partnerships) at Parts Town, who was awarded a plaque at the event in recognition of his unwavering support and dedication to the CFESA Training Program. “Contributing to the advancement of the commercial kitchen service community through these scholarships and supporting their professional development journey is truly an honor.”

Entries were collected online and at the company’s booth throughout the conference.

The set of winners included:

  • Region 1: Scott Brown, Superior Service, and Misael Flores-Ramirez, Rox Services
  • Region 2: Gerardo Hernandez, Eichenauer Services Inc., and Nicholas Ackerland, Cones Solutions
  • Region 3: Cesar Acosta, Texas Restaurant Improvement, and Troy Hogoboom, Hawkins Commercial
  • Region 4: Chip Norwood, Norwood’s Commercial Appliances, Inc., and Chris McLeod, Jones-McLeod
  • Region 5: Shaun Dowd, Valley Service Inc., and Roger Kauffman, EMR

For 60 years, CFESA has remained determined in its commitment to empowering entry-level technicians on their journey into the skilled trades. Our mission is to provide them with the essential fundamentals in troubleshooting and repair for the commercial cooking and refrigeration equipment industry,” said Daniel Reese, Director of Training at CFESA. “The generous scholarships offered by Parts Town continue to champion education and provide invaluable access to industry-specific training.”

Parts Town prioritizes the needs of service technicians through streamlined part delivery methods, leading to improved initial repair success rates and reduced operational disruptions for end-users. The company is dedicated to fostering service partner collaborations, offering the essential resources, cutting-edge technology, and ready access to genuine OEM parts needed for every type of call.

There will be one more chance next month for Parts Town’s CESA Region 1 members to win this year, and the company will be making the same commitment to support this community in 2024.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there’s a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help service technicians with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience.

By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps businesses running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment suppliers and dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts In Town marketplace.

For more information, visit http://www.partstown.com/.

About the Commercial Food Equipment Service Association (CFESA)

The Commercial Food Equipment Service Association (CFESA) is the trade association for professional service and parts distributors. Our members stock Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts – the best for any equipment – with access to an online inventory of millions of parts. Our CFESA Certified Technicians have a higher first time fix rate and ensure our service mark for excellence.

CFESA is the official trade association for professional food service agents. Founded in 1963, CFESA sets ‘The Standards for Service Excellence.’

For more information, visit https://cfesa.com/.

Contacts

David Claus

david.claus@finnpartners.com
224-422-7766

