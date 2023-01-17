PARTS iD Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company”), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, today announced that its Board of Directors, led by its Finance & Business Development Committee, is evaluating potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. As part of the process, the Board is considering a full range of strategic alternatives, which may include financing alternatives, merger, reverse merger, other business combinations, sale of assets, licensing, or other transactions.

PARTS iD has retained Canaccord Genuity as its financial advisor and DLA Piper as its legal counsel to assist in evaluating potential strategic alternatives.

There can be no assurance that the evaluation of strategic alternatives will result in any potential transaction, or any assurance as to its outcome or timing. PARTS iD has not set a timetable for completion of the process and does not intend to disclose developments related to the process unless and until PARTS iD executes a definitive agreement with respect thereto, or the Board otherwise determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

About PARTS iD, Inc.

PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, we believe that PARTS iD has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.

