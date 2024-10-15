Partnership on AI Launches Online Series ‘Beyond the Code’ to Advance Public Understanding of AI

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mixed messages about AI—optimistic marketing claims alongside dystopian warnings of potential dangers—make it challenging for the average person to discern what AI is and what its impacts can be. To help fill this gap in understanding, Partnership on AI is launching ‘Beyond the Code,’ a new online series exploring how AI is making an impact on people’s lives, produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions.





“ Watch, enjoy and share all of these amazing stories. For AI systems to be developed to truly benefit people and society, the public needs to understand how AI-driven technologies work and how they can be deployed to make a positive difference in their lives,” said Rebecca Finlay, CEO at Partnership on AI. “ The Beyond the Code series tells the stories about the people behind the AI applications that are aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of people and communities.”

Through human-led stories, this series brings together the AI innovation powering doctors who are advancing pancreatic cancer detection, entrepreneurs in Nepal aiming to make technology education accessible, innovators building tools to predict floods in communities at risk, and pioneers creating digital copies of cities from aerial footage to support new sustainable initiatives.

Beyond the Code is a branded series presented by PAI and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Production, and includes the following films:

The full series is available today on the Partnership on AI website and on YouTube.

About Partnership on AI



Partnership on AI (PAI) is a non-profit organization that brings together diverse stakeholders from academia, civil society, industry and the media to create solutions to ensure artificial intelligence (AI) advances positive outcomes for people and society. PAI develops tools, recommendations and other resources by inviting voices from the AI community and beyond to share insights and perspectives. These insights are then synthesized into actionable guidance that can be used to drive adoption of responsible AI practices, inform public policy and advance public understanding of AI. To learn more, visit www.partnershiponai.org.

