PartnerCentric Adds Adobe Analytics Data & Advanced Lift Insights to FUSE

Unleashing A New Era in Affiliate Measurement for Marketers Worldwide

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adobe–PartnerCentric, a leader in performance-driven affiliate marketing, launches two powerful enhancements to its FUSE suite. Now fully compatible with Adobe Experience Cloud, FUSE lets global marketers seamlessly align FUSE Incrementality™ insights and FUSE Precision’s automated commission optimizations with Adobe attribution data, eliminating data reconciliation challenges. Additionally, PartnerCentric’s enhanced Placement Success Analyzer now includes statistical lift analysis, enabling marketers to measure the incremental impact of individual partners and placements. Together, these enhancements offer smarter, data-driven insights to elevate affiliate campaign performance.









“Marketers often struggle aligning affiliate data with attribution platforms, like Adobe Experience Cloud,” said Stephanie Harris, founder & CEO of PartnerCentric. “Our solution bridges this gap with seamless integration and precise insights, ensuring partner commissions are directed where they drive the highest return and boost overall marketing performance.”

Enhanced Access for Leading Brands with Adobe Experience Cloud Integration

Adobe Experience Cloud, trusted by over 12,000 customers—including 87% of Fortune 100 companies and 74% of Fortune 500 companies1—empowers top global brands to analyze and optimize their marketing. The compatibility of FUSE Precision and FUSE Incrementality™ with Adobe Experience Cloud, creates a single source of truth for partner performance and incrementality leveraging Adobe’s existing attribution framework. With FUSE’s placement-level transparency and automated commission and performance tracking, global brands can now fully align affiliate network performance with in-house attribution.

FUSE Incrementality™ Adds Advanced Lift Analysis

PartnerCentric’s recently launched Placement Success Analyzer enables brands to statistically measure the lift generated by individual partners and placements within their affiliate marketing mix. Moving beyond traditional A/B testing, this feature tracks natural performance variations to give brands a clear, realistic view of which placements and partnerships drive conversions. Real-time analysis delivers deep cross-campaign insights, empowering brands to fine-tune budgets with precision.

About PartnerCentric:



Founded in 2017 by industry veteran Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric is the largest independent partnership marketing agency in the U.S., built on transparency, independence, and a commitment to award-winning innovation. With over two decades of affiliate expertise, we empower brands like CarGurus, VSP Vision Plans, Visible, and hims/hers to drive growth through tailored strategies and our cutting-edge FUSE Precision and FUSE Incrementality tools—delivering unmatched insights and optimizing partnership value.

Named the top U.S. affiliate agency by CLUTCH and recognized globally for technology and innovation, PartnerCentric stands out as a leader in redefining the agency landscape. Our achievements include Trend Setter at the U.S. Partnership Awards, and medals for Most Innovative Technology, Best Use of Data & Insights, and Best Large Affiliate & Partner Marketing Agency.

Discover how PartnerCentric can propel your business forward. Visit us at www.PartnerCentric.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X. At PartnerCentric we believe Better Starts Here.

