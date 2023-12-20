Home Business Wire Particle Health Honored Among CB Insights’ Most Promising Digital Health Companies of...
Business Wire

Particle Health Honored Among CB Insights’ Most Promising Digital Health Companies of 2023

di Business Wire

Company Earns Spot on Prestigious Digital Health 50 List of Global Health Tech Startups

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DH50Particle Health, an intelligent data platform that aggregates and delivers actionable patient data and insights to healthcare companies, today announced it has been named to the CB Insights Digital Health 50 for the second year in a row. The fifth annual awards program (previously the Digital Health 150), which curates a list of the 50 most promising private digital health companies across the globe, selected Particle for its analytics platform innovation in the data management and interoperability category.


“Over the past year, Particle has evolved to reach beyond enabling secure data access and bi-directional information exchange to being able to help providers contextualize and understand their patients’ healthcare journeys to improve care. We’re proud of what we have achieved over the last 12 months, and are gratified that the esteemed market intelligence organization CB Insights has recognized our hard work by naming us as one of the top 50 digital health companies in the world,” shared Jason Prestinario, CEO, Particle Health.

Serving as a business analytics platform and global database that provides market intelligence on private companies and investor activities, CB Insights selects candidates from a pool of over 10 thousand companies, including applicants and nominees. The top 50 were chosen based on several factors, including CB Insights datasets — covering R&D activity, Mosaic scores, business relationships, software buyer transcripts, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength — along with criteria such as tech novelty, market potential, and impact on the industry.

Particle leverages data insights to achieve the full value of interoperability for healthcare companies. Powered by more than 320 million patients’ medical records, its platform can distill health data to make it more actionable for healthcare providers to deliver better care while improving clinical results and making affordable care a reality. The company’s intelligent platform does so by analyzing the vast amounts of healthcare data generated daily to put the focus of health back on the patient, while protecting individual privacy.

To check out all the winners, please click here.

About Particle Health

Particle Health has built the integrations and APIs that enable a modern, seamless data experience for healthcare companies, with a mission to unlock the power of medical records in an intelligent platform that focuses health back on the patient.

Learn more about Particle at: https://www.particlehealth.com/ or access the press kit at https://go.particlehealth.com/press-kit.

Contacts

Media

Kay Blazar

SVM PR

particlehealth@svmpr.com
1-401-490-9700

Articoli correlati

University of Macau in China Signs Multiyear Agreement Extension for Use of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Located in Taipa, Macau, China, the University of Macau has extended its agreement to license the...
Continua a leggere

Leading Semiconductor Test Equipment Supplier Signs 3-Machine Contract

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KSCP #SecurityRobot--Knightscope, Inc. (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and...
Continua a leggere

NEORIS Strengthens Position in U.S. Market with Strategic Acquisition of ForeFront​

Business Wire Business Wire -
This acquisition by NEORIS is poised to foster its expansion plans in the United States. Acquisition aligns with the company’s...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php