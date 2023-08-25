Particle Dynamics Announces Anish Parikh as New Chief Commercial Officer

Strategic Leadership Change: Anish Parikh, with over 25 years of experience in the consumer health, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries, joins Particle Dynamics as the new Chief Commercial Officer.

In this role, he will steer global commercial operations and introduce transformative strategies.

Distinguished Track Record: Most recent accomplishment includes the remarkable growth of Curia’s business unit as VP Sales and Marketing, Drug Product.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Particle Dynamics, a leader in oral solid dosage (OSD) technologies for the pharmaceutical sector, has appointed Anish Parikh as its Chief Commercial Officer, effective today. Anish’s appointment is a significant step for Particle Dynamics, signaling a commitment to delivering increased value to clients and stakeholders.

Nicolas Fortin, Chief Executive Officer of Particle Dynamics, shared, “We’re pleased to have Anish lead our commercial team. With his guidance, we aim to enhance our sales activities, identify new market opportunities, and roll out key strategic initiatives. His background aligns well with our commitment to offering the industry top-notch technologies and excellent service.”

Anish brings over 25 years of industry experience to Particle Dynamics. His varied roles in both commercial and R&D sectors, especially his time as VP Sales and Marketing at Curia, saw marked business growth and important contract acquisitions. Furthermore, Anish has held significant roles at Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and Catalent Pharma Solutions. He holds bachelor’s degrees from Rutgers College in Molecular Biology & Biochemistry (MBB) and Psychology.

About Particle Dynamics

Particle Dynamics is an innovative global leader in particle processing, delivery technologies and finished dose manufacture, providing a wide range of products and services to the nutraceutical, consumer health, OTC, and pharmaceutical sectors. Operating from FDA inspected facilities in North America Particle Dynamics offers five technology and service lines including: Spray Drying, Complex Granulation, Microencapsulation, Iron Deficiency Technologies, and Finished Dosage Manufacturing in a customer-focused solution-provider model. In addition, Particle Dynamics is a recognized global leader in the supply of highly functional materials including Direct Compression Calcium and Magnesium Carbonates, and a variety of microencapsulated vitamins, minerals, and OTC active pharmaceutical ingredients. Visit us at www.particledynamics.com.

