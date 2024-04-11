Parsec Recognized for Data Technology Innovation in Fifth Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

For Second Year in a Row, the International Awards Program Recognizes Parsec for its Outstanding Data Technology Product

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MES—Parsec Automation Corp today announced that its manufacturing execution system (MES), TrakSYS™, has been named “Overall Data Technology Innovation of the Year” in the fifth annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today. TrakSYS was recognized, in part, for its ability to make the management of manufacturing operations as simple as possible.





“Parsec is honored by the recognition, which is emblematic of our commitment to customer success,” said Eddy Azad, founder and CEO of Parsec. “As we continue to evolve and deliver our TrakSYS platform, the focus will always be on providing manufacturers the most impactful, effective, difference-making tools possible.”

Whether by directly interfacing with business systems and equipment or by utilizing the capabilities of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), TrakSYS enables real-time, enterprise-wide visibility, knowledge, and control. The platform helps businesses—among other things—increase asset utilization, enhance operational efficiency, reduce operating costs, remove bottlenecks, shorten lead times, and boost profitability.

“In the competitive landscape of manufacturing technology, TrakSYS sets itself apart and has revolutionized manufacturing operations. Manufacturers need insights and tools to help run their business – they don’t need an endless technology project or inflexible out-of-the-box functionality,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “Parsec Automation’s TrakSYS platform stands as a beacon in the manufacturing domain, pioneering advancements that redefine operational excellence and drive businesses toward unparalleled success. We’re so pleased to award TrakSYS ‘Overall Data Technology Innovation of the Year!’”

The latest generation of TrakSYS, TrakSYS 12, introduced updated integration options, .NET Core container availability, a refreshed user interface, and significant advancements in functionality and efficiency. For 30 years, TrakSYS has been a catalyst for progress, guiding more than 11,000 factories around the world into the era of smart manufacturing. These efficiencies also contribute to reduced waste, better work environments, and lowered overall operational costs, all of which improve companies’ overall financial performance.

Click here to learn more about how TrakSYS makes managing manufacturing operations as simple as possible.

About Parsec Automation Corp

Parsec is the developer of TrakSYS, a proven operations management software application and solution platform designed to significantly improve manufacturing processes. Parsec is committed to providing best-in-class products and solutions to our worldwide community of clients to assist them in optimizing their manufacturing operations. There are thousands of TrakSYS licenses in use around the globe in a wide variety of Industries.

TrakSYS helps manufacturers to maximize asset utilization and efficiency, increase capacity with no new capital equipment, reduce production costs, decrease lead time, and improve profitability. For more information about Parsec and TrakSYS, please visit the corporate website at www.parsec-corp.com.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

