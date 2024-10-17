Parrish & Heimbecker Partners with ISN® to Enhance Contractor Management

Leading Canadian agronomic services provider chooses ISNetworld® to elevate contractor communication and compliance

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that Parrish & Heimbecker, Limited (P&H), one of Canada’s largest integrated agri-food companies, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will assist P&H with managing contractor safety, compliance, and communication across the company’s more than 40 locations including its grain terminals in Ontario.





“Safe and efficient operations are core to our mission at P&H to be a first-class business partner for customers worldwide. ISN provides us with the tools we need to help ensure our contractors are meeting the highest standards of safety and compliance,” said Gord Braun, Director, Engineering & Maintenance Solutions at P&H. “We’ve been impressed with the ease of use of ISNetworld, along with the knowledge and consistent support from ISN to facilitate a seamless implementation process.”

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, P&H is a recognized leader in Canadian agribusiness, specializing in grain merchandising, crop inputs, flour milling, and feed mills. A family-owned business with over 115 years of success, P&H continues to drive innovation and sustainability in the Canadian agricultural supply chain. By collaborating with ISN, the company aims to elevate and help ensure consistency in their contractor management processes.

“ISN is proud to support Parrish & Heimbecker’s commitment to excellence in Canadian agriculture,” said Kim Ritchie, Vice President at ISN. “The opportunity to leverage individual tools in ISNetworld will help P&H further strengthen contractor oversight. Its team has already taken part in several ISN roundtables and networking opportunities with other Hiring Clients, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with P&H to help achieve its safety goals.”

About Parrish & Heimbecker

Parrish & Heimbecker, Limited (P&H) is a Canadian, family-owned agri-business, with roots in the agriculture industry dating back to 1909. P&H is growth-oriented, diversified, and vertically integrated with operations including grain merchandising, flour milling, as well as crop inputs and feed mills. With more than 40 locations from coast to coast, and trade links around the globe, P&H leverages its well-established network of assets, strong business relationships with customers and suppliers and ongoing infrastructure development to support Canadian agricultural producers.

