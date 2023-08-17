Parking Logix Announces Partnership with Athena Partners Strategy Group

Athena, known for its technology network, will support Parking Logix’ continued expansion into cities, universities, operators, and private corporate and parking across the U.S.





ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#parking—Parking Logix, a leading provider of parking guidance and occupancy detection systems, announced a partnership with Athena Partners Strategy Group (APSG), a leading government relations and technology representation firm.

Parking Logix has quickly become the industry standard by providing the simplest and most cost-effective counting and occupancy solutions available in the market today. Parking Logix provides magnetic, laser, single space, and AI camera-based occupancy detection and guidance solutions worldwide via overall count, zone count, and individual/specialty space control count solutions. Along with their sister company, Traffic Logix, global leading provider of ITS traffic safety, speed enforcement and traffic management solutions, Parking Logix is a subsidiary of parent company Logix ITS. Logix ITS has a presence in 20,000+ sites around the globe in the transportation focused IoT sensor marketplace.

The partnership with Athena will greatly accelerate the already monumental growth Parking Logix has experienced since its inception almost ten years ago. Parking Logix solutions can be found in surface lots and parking garages in cities, universities, operators, private parking lots, hospitals, airports, and private entities across North America. Athena has built a trusted reputation in the parking, transportation, electric vehicle charging, sustainability, and mobility industries for representing entities as they implement collaborative and game-changing technology solutions.

“Bringing Parking Logix into the Athena fold is a no brainer,” says Nick Stanton, Managing Partner at APSG. “The simplicity, affordability, and flexibility of the Parking Logix product and technology platform is second to none. We look forward to working with the Parking Logix team and are excited to add another leading technology to our industry-first menu of fully vetted and interoperable technology solutions.”

Athena will partner with Parking Logix providing representation, business development, and strategic consulting services, including sales, marketing, network expansion, strategic partnerships, and smart-technology-bundling.

“Athena is an excellent strategic partner due to their extensive expertise in guiding clients through an ever-increasingly complicated landscape of technology solutions available in parking, transportation and mobility,” says Todd Tucker, President at Parking Logix. “Making technology partner choices is a difficult, risky selection process for cities & municipalities, asset owners, universities, airports and more. Choosing the right consulting partner in Athena ensures the best outcome possible for these clients and Parking Logix is confident in our ability to exceed expectations when Athena calls on our solutions to serve parking occupancy and guidance needs in a multitude of environments.”

About Athena Partners Strategy Group Leveraging a specialized network of partners, APSG is a governmental relations and technology consultancy guiding organizations in developing new business and launching solutions across parking, transportation, curb management, rideshare, law enforcement, public safety and sustainability sectors. More at athenapsg.com.

About Parking Logix

Parking Logix is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with sales offices in the United States, Mexico, and India. It manufactures easy-to-install, wireless, plug-n-play, intuitive and affordable cloud-based solutions, primarily in off-street environments, providing the highest industry accuracy in occupancy data. The data is available in real-time, and the system can be solar-power based, avoiding the excessive costs associated with grid-powered solutions.

Parking Logix is a wholly owned subsidiary of Logix ITS. Logix ITS is a leader in real-time data capture through various sensor-based technologies utilizing edge computing and AI. It provides its customer base with real-time information based on its proprietary cloud-based solutions and has the largest population of connected devices in the traffic safety and intelligent transportation industry.

