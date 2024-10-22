Parking Base Integrates with Google to Permit Drivers to Reserve Parking with Google Maps and Google Search

FORT LEE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parking Base, the leading provider of customized cloud-based parking management solutions, today announced an integration with Google that will allow drivers to reserve parking via Google maps and Google search. The integration will permit drivers using Google maps to find and reserve parking near their ultimate destinations. Drivers can also book parking directly at parkin.nyc, Parking Base’s web-based reservations portal.

“We are excited to now be integrated with Google to make the parking process easier and more convenient for drivers,” said Ebby Zachariah, founder and CEO of Parking Base. “Access to parking is essential as cities implement smart city initiatives, and Google is leading the way when it comes to combining map-based guidance and parking reservations. This integration won’t just make parking more convenient, but it will also help reduce congestion on city streets and help make streets safer.”

In addition to benefiting drivers, the Google/Parking Base integration will also provide significant benefits to parking owners. The integration gives parking owners access to Parking Base’s full menu of cloud-based management solutions, including Permit Manager, Valet Manager, Destination Manager, and Access Manager. Parking Base’s parking management and reservations solutions can also be white labeled to allow parking owners to use their own branding.

“This integration demonstrates the advantages of the platform approach to parking management,” said Zachariah. “Parking Base offers the most comprehensive suite of solutions for managing parking payments, parking permits, and parking facility finances, and we offer the industry’s best and most comprehensive parking management solution. When drivers reserve parking through our platform, we collect payments and pay the parking owner much more quickly, and often, at half the cost to the owner.”

About Parking Base

Parking Base is the leading company offering cloud-based parking management solutions to handle all aspects of parking operations. Its comprehensive suite of products includes Permit Manager, Valet Manager, Destination Manager, and Access Manager, and it delivers a seamless and customizable digital, cloud-based solution in a single platform. Parking Base’s tools are designed to optimize efficiencies for parking owners and operators, while enhancing the customer experience. Parking Base can be found online at www.parkingbase.com.

