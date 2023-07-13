Parker Health Secures $25 Million in Series A Funding to Transform American Healthcare

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#parkerhealth–Parker Health an innovative biotech company for electronic health records, hospital developer & management, and subscription-based health services, today announced that it has secured $25 million in Series A funding led by Bias Capital a multisector and multi-stage angel syndicate joined in this round by L’PAJ Ventures, CGT Capital Group, and other angel investors and family offices. This funding empowers Parker Health to further its position as the industry’s most compliant and competitive solution helping expand our medical technology and services and to employ global teams. Parker Health has raised $26.3 million to date.





Founded by Vincent Lopez in 2019 (Forbes 30 Under 30 Lister), the company has closed many significant partnerships and clients. Company highlights include: FDB Vela, a new, cloud-native electronic prescribing (ePrescribing) network that enables the seamless flow of critical medication prescription information, benefits verification, and clinical decision support between prescribers, payers, pharmacies, and other constituents; The challenging of Oracle-Cerner’s $16B VA EHR Modernization contract with whitepapers, oral and written testimony before the Committee on Veterans Affairs of the US Congress; the drafting and development of new policies for US Health IT standards, major research partnerships with NYU, UCF, & OSU; visits to major global diplomacy events: World Health Summit, World Economic Forum, & Forbes Healthcare Summit; and the development and funding of the nation’s first true SMART hospital in west Texas. As part of this round, Maximillian Naza, Principal at Bias Capital will also be joining the board.

About Parker Health

Parker Health is a multinational Mexican American-founded and minority-led biotechnology company determined to advance healthcare and technology into the next century. Parker Health is on a mission to simplify the complexities of healthcare and deliver on the unfulfilled promises of digital health innovation and pioneer the future of healthcare.

Our proprietary full stack multi-use Health Management System™, the Parker Suite™, is America’s first FHIR built, interoperable, affordable, and compliant platform that is revolutionizing the industry with limitless applications for patients, providers, health systems, governments, researchers, and payors. Our cloud-based platform unifies patient-centric data, biometrics, diagnostic tools, patient outcomes, care delivery, practitioner engagement, pharmaceuticals, and more.

A member of the Sequoia Project, Parker Health is dual headquartered in Washington, DC and Dallas, TX. with offices in Menlo Park, CA. To Learn more, visit www.ourparker.com.

