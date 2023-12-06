Parker Health Announces the Appointment of Dr. Tushar Hazra as Chief Technology Officer, and Other Key Executive Personnel

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#parkerhealth–Parker Health, Inc, a prominent biotech company, is delighted to introduce Dr. Tushar Hazra as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), leveraging his extensive expertise in digital technology within healthcare informatics, electronic health records, artificial intelligence, and data governance. Dr. Hazra’s role involves spearheading Parker Health’s tech strategy, driving innovative initiatives, and ensuring a competitive advantage in the dynamic realm of medical records and patient data.





Dr. Hazra joins Parker Health with an impressive background of 20+ years of expertise leading $500M+ dollars in digital transformation initiatives. He’s previously served as CTO of Application Development and Management Services, a Division of Lockheed Martin, SVP Enterprise Commerce, MetLife leading them through a successful IPO in 2000; Enterprise Architect, VA/DoD Joint Integrated Electronic Health Record (IEHR) System, Technology Director, Theater Medical Information Program(TMIP), under Military Health Systems contract, Lead Architect, NYS Officer of Mental Health, Managed Care System, Technical Lead, State of Connecticut Department of Social Services Balancing Incentive Program(BIP) for Home and Community Based Health, North Carolina DHHS Medicaid Management Information Systems, and served on the Regional Information Officer executive team at Kaiser Permanente for Health Plan Operations. Dr. Hazra is a faculty member at Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering. He holds a master’s & PhD in Computer Science and Control Engineering from University of Bradford, Yorkshire England.

Additionally, we are pleased to welcome Michael Forde, Director of Public Health Innovation, and Clayton Tuckett, Director of Clinical Care Innovation. Mr. Forde, a Gates Millennium Scholar, holds a bachelor’s in health science from Southern Adventist University, a master’s in public health, Campbell University, and finalizing his Doctorate in Public Health, George Washington University. He previously served as a Community Health Program Instructor, Heritage Care, Hospital Program Director, Central Harnett Hospital, Lillington NC, a Population Health Patient Care Manager, Adventist Health, Health Communication Specialist at the NIH/NAID, Lead Scientific Analyst, NIH/NCATS, and an advisory member of Adventist Healthcare Corporate Board.

Mr. Tuckett is a Critical Care Registered Nurse with a medical-surgical oncology background highlighting over 7+ years of experience serving in a few of our nation’s safety net hospitals and FQHC (Federally Qualified Healthcare Center) facilities. He has practiced at Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, White Oak Adventist Hospital, Montefiore Jack Weiler Emergency Room, Bronx, NY. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Oakwood University.

Their expertise in continuing to integrate computational medicine, artificial intelligence, and building robust solutions for care delivery, clinical trials and more will be instrumental in driving Parker Health’s technology roadmap and enhancing its position as a leader in the biotechnology sector.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hazra, Mr. Forde, and Mr. Tuckett to the Parker Health family. Their deep understanding of technology trends, coupled with a proven ability to innovate, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future,” said Vince Lopez, Founder & CEO of Parker Health. “As we continue to expand our offerings and enhance our technological capabilities, these new team members will be a driving force towards success.”

About Parker Health:

Parker Health is a Mexican American founded company; a powerful global agent of change, driven by minority-led leadership, diversity, and innovation. Our mission is resolute: to advance healthcare and technology into the next century by simplifying complexities and realizing the potential of digital health innovation. At the core of our approach is the groundbreaking Parker EHR – a revolutionary Electronic Health Records Management System™ that redefines interoperability, accessibility, and compliance. This innovation empowers patients, healthcare providers, systems, governments, researchers, and payors through a seamless cloud-based architecture that harmonizes patient-centric data, diagnostics, outcomes, care protocols, practitioner engagement, and more.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Parker Health signifies a global catalyst for transformation, rewriting the rules of healthcare through innovative solutions that forge a brighter future.

