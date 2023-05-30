Parker Aerospace Announces Agreement with U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) for Contract with Product Improvements and Dedicated Engineering

As a prime contractor, Parker provides supply chain, engineering and field service support of the UH-60 Blackhawk hydraulic pumps and flight control actuation.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aerospace—Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announces an agreement with the U.S. Army for a five-year contract providing overhaul and upgrade to the UH-60 Blackhawk hydraulic pump and flight control actuation. The agreement includes provisions for firm-fixed price (FFP) indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) for the Army’s aircraft. Under the sustainment agreement, Parker Aerospace will provide supply chain, engineering and field service support at Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) in Texas under fixed rates.

Working collaboratively with repair depot personnel, Parker Aerospace support staff will implement processes to facilitate rapid and high-quality repairs to meet the availability, reliability and maintainability needs of the aircraft while balancing performance metrics.

“Parker Aerospace is honored to participate in this outstanding partnership that leverages MRO aftermarket best practices and Parker’s integrated solutions to ensure high mission-ready capability rates,” said Austin Major, group vice president, business development and global support, Parker Aerospace. “This deep systems expertise and broad base of proven technologies allow Parker to identify and minimize risks, create better spares and repairs solutions and reduce cost and complexity in fleet maintenance operations.”

Bringing transformative benefits to the Army

With a strong history of innovative sustainment solutions at military aircraft maintenance depots, this latest Parker Aerospace IDIQ contract win is expected to yield considerable benefits for customers, which include:

Simplified supply chain management – Using customer-supplied data, Parker has created models that will drive overhaul material more efficiently and proactively based on actual depot performance and changing fleet needs.

– Using customer-supplied data, Parker has created models that will drive overhaul material more efficiently and proactively based on actual depot performance and changing fleet needs. Improved MRO processes – Parker’s highly-trained field service engineers working at Corpus Christi Army Depot will improve maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) process efficiencies.

– Parker’s highly-trained field service engineers working at Corpus Christi Army Depot will improve maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) process efficiencies. Product performance improvements – Parker’s continuous quality improvement strategies reduce cost and frequency with quality components and systems that perform longer on-wing.

– Parker’s continuous quality improvement strategies reduce cost and frequency with quality components and systems that perform longer on-wing. Dedicated engineering support – With access to Parker’s engineering teams, aircraft parts can be expertly reviewed, prolonging the life of parts.

Parker team members and resources supporting the IDIQ contract

The Parker Aerospace team responsible for supporting the IDIQ contract includes members of its Customer Support Operations, Military Flight Controls Division, and Hydraulic Systems Division who will utilize Parker’s vast program management, engineering, supply chain and warehouse management resources.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in commercial and military aircraft and aeroengine technology. With the addition of Parker Meggitt, both organizations provide more than a century of aerospace experience with passionate people that enable solutions to problems, seize opportunities, make aircraft more sustainable, and achieve the extraordinary.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

