Park Hill Fine Art Portraits Named Among America’s Favorite Mom & Pop Shops by Entrepreneur Magazine

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Park Hill Fine Art Portraits, a uniquely niched small business founded by third-generation photographer Erin Potter over 12 years ago, has been recognized as one of America’s (150) Favorite ‘Mom & Pop’ shops in the July-August 2023 issues of Entrepreneur magazine. Park Hill in Entrepreneur.


“We are thrilled and deeply honored to be recognized as one of America’s Favorite ‘Mom & Pop’ Shops by Entrepreneur magazine,” said founder, Erin Potter. “Our commitment has always been to focus on people and their unique stories. We strive to capture the essence of love and life in every portrait we create, and this reaffirms that we are on the right path.”

The moment clients step into Park Hill’s Studio, their exceptional journey begins. The team of skilled photographers and the concierge staff strive to understand their stories, passions and relationships; this enables them to craft personalized and emotive artworks that become treasured heirlooms in their homes.

One of the distinctive features of Park Hill is their inclusive approach that extends to client’s beloved pets, known affectionately as “FurBabies,” in their portraits. This heartwarming gesture has won the hearts of clients and further solidified the Studio’s reputation for exceptional client care and creativity.

This latest recognition by Entrepreneur magazine underscores the impact this unique small business has on the fine art portrait industry. The Studio’s commitment to celebrating human connections and love through artistic expression has earned them a well-deserved spot among the top ‘Mom & Pop’ shops in the nation.

Park Hill Portraits location: 6115 Camp Bowie Blvd. Ste 270 in Fort Worth, TX.

Kimberly Long / klong@parkhillportraits.com
