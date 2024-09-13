PARK ESM to Launch Mobile Shooting Game ‘Mega Zombie M’ in North America on September 13

BUSAN, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GameCompany—PARK ESM has announced that it will officially release its new mobile shooting game, Mega Zombie M, in North America on September 13.









Mega Zombie M is the mobile adaptation of the acclaimed Third-Person Shooter (TPS) Mega Zombie, which rose to popularity on the PlayStation platform in 2021. The mobile version distinguishes itself by offering an elevated gaming experience, characterized by intense battles between players and AI zombies. This release is poised to raise the bar for the North American mobile gaming market.

At the heart of Mega Zombie M lies its distinctive PvPvE (player versus player versus environment) combat system, where players must fiercely compete against others while simultaneously evading AI zombie attacks and responding tactically to combat situations. This gameplay style fosters unpredictable encounters, where teamwork and strategy are paramount in determining success. North American players can anticipate a fresh challenge, driven by dynamic gameplay and fast-paced combat.

The game features four modes: Team Deathmatch, Last Man Standing, Search and Destroy, and Team Survival. Each mode demands a unique strategic approach. Notably, the heightened tension on the battlefield, coupled with the presence of zombies, deepens immersion, continuously offering players new combat experiences.

Additionally, Mega Zombie M boasts extensive character and equipment customization options, allowing players to tailor their gameplay to suit their preferences. With over 50 characters and 250 equipment items available, players can craft distinct characters and explore a multitude of strategic alternatives.

With the North American launch, PARK ESM aims to set a new milestone in the mobile shooting game market. Building upon the legacy of the Mega Zombie series—which has already surpassed 3 million downloads on PlayStation—the game seeks to captivate North American gamers with its fast-paced action and focus on strategic team play. The company stated that with the upcoming release, PARK ESM will provide North American players with an innovative and immersive mobile TPS experience, and it will continue to engage with them through regular updates and community events.

Mega Zombie M is set for official release in the United States and Canada on September 13. Additional information can be found on the official PARK ESM website and its social media channels.

