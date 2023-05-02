<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Park City Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call...
Business Wire

Park City Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast for May 15, 2023

di Business Wire

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a B2B e-commerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced that the Company plans to release earnings results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter after the Market closes on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern that day to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-9716

Toll/International 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13738568

Replay Dial-In Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Start: Monday, May 15, 2023, 7:15 p.m. ET

Replay Expiry: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET

Replay Pin Number: 13738568

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
John Merrill, CFO

investor-relations@parkcitygroup.com
or

FNK IR

Rob Fink

646-809-4048

rob@fnkir.com

Articoli correlati

Rambus Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivered strong Q1 results with revenue and earnings at the high end of guidance Produced quarterly product revenue of $63.8...
Continua a leggere

OppFi Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) (“OppFi” or the “Company”), a mission-driven fintech platform that helps everyday Americans gain access to...
Continua a leggere

Asana to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, June 1, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced today that it will...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Rambus Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire