Park City Group Highlights its Capital and Balance Sheet Strength In Light of Recent Banking Failures, Inflation and Rising Interest Rates.

With Substantial Cash Reserves, Zero Bank Debt, and Continued Strong Cash Flow, Park City Group is Uniquely Positioned as a Technology Company Relative to its Peers As The Food Industry Prepares for Implementation of FSMA 204

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., which operates a B2B ecommerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that largely partners with grocery retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, improve supply chain efficiencies, and source hard-to-find items, today commented on the Company’s financial strength, balance sheet, and liquidity amidst the current challenges related to certain banks.

“Over the past decade, Park City Group has strategically built a fortress balance sheet, providing the stability necessary to transact and support tier 1 retailers, wholesalers and distributors along with some of food industry’s largest suppliers, and we maintain significant liquidity today,” commented Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group.

“Park City Group has substantial cash reserves, zero bank debt, a six to one current ratio, and continues to generate significant free cash flow. With over $22 million, held at multiple tier-one financial institutions in short-term CD’s and money market accounts, in these challenging times – cash is king. We have operated under this belief for many years. The most recent banking events only bolster our strategic view,”

“As FSMA 204 continues to change the grocery and food distribution ecosystem, we believe large retailers and wholesalers will seek partners who can weather market cycles and withstand challenging periods, including large bank failures, rising interest rates and inflation, to support this critical industry initiative,” Fields added. “In a market of pre-revenue, early stage, and under-capitalized startups, Park City Group clearly differentiates itself from its peers as an experienced technology company and incumbent with a strong capital structure and balance sheet, providing a robust, highly technical solution capable of driving compliance for the largest players in the market.”

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management’s analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company’s Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if”, “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc. (“Park City Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Park City Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Park City’s annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

