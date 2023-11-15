Park City Group, d/b/a ReposiTrak, Revenue Increases 7%, Net Income Increases 7%, and Earnings Per Share Increases 17%, for Fiscal 2024 First Quarter

Board Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10% to 6.6 Cents Per Share Annually

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FSMA–Park City Group, Inc., d/b/a ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter (“FQ1 2024”) ended September 30, 2023.





First Quarter Financial Highlights:

First quarter total revenue increased 7% to $5.1 million from $4.7 million.

Recurring revenue increased 8%, net of the planned elimination of high-touch, low-opportunity revenue, to $5.0 million from $4.7 million, representing approximately 99.7% of total revenue.

Quarterly operating expense increased 11% to $3.9 million from $3.5 million, representing primarily one-time investment in sales and marketing to raise awareness about the FDA mandate and the ReposiTrak Traceability Network solution.

Quarterly operating income decreased 2% to $1.2 million from $1.2 million last year.

Quarterly GAAP net income increased 7% to $1.4 million from $1.3 million last year.

Quarterly net income to common shareholders was $1.2 million, up 8% from $1.1 million last year.

Quarterly EPS of $0.07, up 17% from $0.06 last year.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 155,025 shares at an average price of $8.53 for a total of $1.3 million.

The Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend, to 6.6 cents per share annually (1.65 cents per share quarterly), effective with the December dividend.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group commented, “As we expected, we continued to grow our recurring revenue, income and cash flow, while intensely focusing on our Traceability initiative. Our financial results this quarter reflected the success of that strategy. Our consistent cash generation has enabled the Board of Directors to authorize a 10% increase in our quarterly cash dividend starting with shareholders of record on December 29, 2023.”

“During the quarter, we invested more heavily than usual in sales and marketing expense to build the infrastructure for Traceability and continue to increase awareness,” continued Mr. Fields. “As a result, we have seen an acceleration in the adoption of Traceability – faster than we originally anticipated. We now have nearly 500 suppliers in the enrollment cycle, and about 1,000 in the queue that we anticipate will be added over the next nine to 12 months. Our Traceability revenues are modest at this point, but our pipeline is deep and we expect more hubs (and as a result, their many suppliers) accelerating implementations as the 2026 deadline looms.”

Mr. Fields continued, “Our current backlog will keep us very busy through the end of our current fiscal year, as we accelerate our implementation process. The revenue ramp from Traceability will grow accordingly throughout the year. We have created a durable moat around our business as we become the largest and preferred provider for the industry. As I have said before, while many are talking about traceability, we are the ones actually doing it, with live customers, operating at scale.”

First Fiscal Quarter Financial Results (three months ended September 30, 2023, vs. three months ended September 30, 2022):

Total revenue was up 7% to $5.06 million as compared to $4.72 million in the prior-year first quarter. Total operating expense was $3.86 million, up 11% compared to $3.49 million last year, reflecting a 25% increase in sales and marketing expense related to building awareness for Traceability and other growth initiatives. General and administrative expense increased by 5%. GAAP net income was $1.38 million compared to $1.29 million. Net income to common shareholders was $1.23 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $1.14 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

Return of Capital:

In the first fiscal quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased 155,025 shares of common stock at an average price of $8.53 for a total of $1.3 million. Since inception, the Company has repurchased 2.05 million shares of common stock for $12.5 million at an average price per share of $6.22. The Company has approximately $8.5 million remaining on the $21 million total buyback authorization since inception.

In September 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.015 per share ($0.06 per year). In November 2023, the Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, to 6.6 cents per share annually, or 1.65 cents per share quarterly, effective with the December 2023 dividend.

In September 2023, the Company announced it plans to redeem its Preferred Stock over the next three fiscal years. No Preferred Stock was redeemed during the quarter.

Balance Sheet:

The Company had $23.7 million in cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023, compared to $24.0 million at June 30, 2023. The Company had nothing drawn on its working line of credit as of September 30, 2023 or June 30, 2023.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern today to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:



Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023



Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT)



Toll-Free: 1-877-300-8521



Toll/International 1-412-317-6026



Conference ID: 7050708

Replay Dial-In Numbers:



Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921



Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671



Replay Start: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 7:15 p.m. ET



Replay Expiry: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET



Replay Pin Number: 10184210

About Park City Group (d/b/a ReposiTrak)

Park City Group, Inc. d/b/a ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management’s analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company’s Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if”, “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc., Park City Group d/b/a ReposiTrak, or ReposiTrak (“Park City Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Park City Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Park City Group annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30,



2023 June 30,



2023 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 23,697,228 $ 23,990,879 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $194,656 and $170,103 at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 3,022,038 2,523,019 Contract asset – unbilled current portion 160,749 186,959 Prepaid expense and other current assets 316,473 573,763 Total Current Assets 27,196,488 27,274,620 Property and equipment, net 844,705 986,300 Other Assets: Deposits and other assets 22,414 22,414 Prepaid expense – less current portion 21,147 36,282 Contract asset – unbilled long-term portion 108,052 108,052 Operating lease – right-of-use asset 295,967 310,796 Customer relationships 229,950 262,800 Goodwill 20,883,886 20,883,886 Capitalized software costs, net 619,866 698,281 Total Other Assets 22,181,282 22,322,511 Total Assets $ 50,222,475 $ 50,583,431 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 314,888 $ 431,387 Accrued liabilities 1,608,640 1,620,000 Contract liability – deferred revenue 2,080,424 1,903,001 Operating lease liability – current 60,063 58,771 Notes payable and financing leases – current 214,926 219,262 Total current liabilities 4,278,941 4,232,421 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liability – less current portion 247,537 263,047 Notes payable and financing leases – less current portion 81,534 206,032 Total liabilities 4,608,012 4,701,500 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; Series B Preferred, 700,000 shares authorized; 625,375 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023; 6,254 6,254 Series B-1 Preferred, 550,000 shares authorized; 212,402 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 2,124 2,124 Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,171,068 and 18,309,051 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively 181,713 183,093 Additional paid-in capital 66,507,428 67,732,887 Accumulated deficit (21,083,056 ) (22,042,427 ) Total stockholders’ equity 45,614,463 45,881,931 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 50,222,475 $ 50,583,431

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 5,060,112 $ 4,720,477 Operating expense: Cost of revenue and product support 766,334 832,704 Sales and marketing 1,505,501 1,200,259 General and administrative 1,279,323 1,223,462 Depreciation and amortization 308,945 236,006 Total operating expense 3,860,103 3,492,431 Income from operations 1,200,009 1,228,046 Other income (expense): Interest income 258,161 79,092 Interest expense (6,344 ) (24,652 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on short term investments 27,186 (7,415 ) Other gain (loss) – 70,047 Income before income taxes 1,479,012 1,345,118 (Provision) for income taxes: (100,464 ) (60,006 ) Net income 1,378,548 1,285,112 Dividends on preferred stock (146,611 ) (146,611 ) Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 1,231,937 $ 1,138,501 Weighted average shares, basic 18,225,000 18,465,000 Weighted average shares, diluted 18,839,000 18,753,000 Basic income per share $ 0.07 $ 0.06 Diluted income per share $ 0.07 $ 0.06

PARK CITY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,378,548 $ 1,285,112 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 308,945 236,006 Amortization of operating right of use asset 14,829 14,142 Stock compensation expense 85,375 111,046 Bad debt expense 75,000 150,000 (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivables (547,809 ) (255,281 ) Long-term receivables, prepaids and other assets 216,340 434,448 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (116,499 ) (264,711 ) Operating lease liability (57,164 ) (13,003 ) Accrued liabilities (14,218 ) (58,182 ) Deferred revenue 177,423 171,898 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,520,770 1,811,475 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment – (19,533 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities – (19,533 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (decrease) increase in lines of credit – (1,294,317 ) Common Stock buyback/retirement (1,322,082 ) (103,657 ) Proceeds from employee stock plan 57,743 48,903 Dividends paid (421,248 ) (146,611 ) Payments on notes payable and capital leases (128,834 ) (129,481 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,814,421 ) (1,625,163 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (293,651 ) 166,779 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 23,990,879 21,460,948 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 23,697,228 $ 21,627,727 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 221,661 $ 146,723 Cash paid for interest $ 2,329 $ 24,653 Cash paid for operating leases $ 18,141 $ 17,613 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Common stock to pay accrued liabilities $ 37,500 $ 76,873 Dividends accrued on preferred stock $ 146,611 $ 146,611

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

John Merrill, CFO



Investor-relations@repositrak.com

Or

FNK IR



Rob Fink



646.809.4048



rob@fnkir.com