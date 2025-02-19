parcelLab Earns Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Supply Chain & Logistics Products

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--parcelLab, a global provider of post-purchase experience software, today announced it earned a spot in the G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for the Top 50 Supply Chain and Logistics products. This recognition builds on parcelLab’s impressive achievement of earning 17 badges in the Winter 2025 reports, including being named a leader in the package tracking, returns management, and shipping categories. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Leading global retailers like H&M, URBN, and Chico’s trust parcelLab’s AI-powered post-purchase platform to create customers for life. Understanding that the retail journey extends far beyond the point of purchase, parcelLab recognizes that what happens after checkout is crucial for boosting customer lifetime value and increasing revenue. By empowering retailers to offer the most personalized and unique post-purchase experiences, parcelLab enables them to efficiently cross-sell, upsell, attract more website visitors, and ultimately increase conversion rates, transforming cost centers into profit drivers.

“We’re honored to be recognized by G2 as one of the best supply chain and logistics software products,” said Giles Whiting, CEO of parcelLab. “This achievement is a testament to our team’s dedication to transforming post-purchase experiences and empowering retailers to build lasting customer relationships. We’re excited to continue driving innovation in the industry and helping brands stay ahead of the curve.”

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

To learn more, view G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

