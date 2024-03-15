Paramount Defenses Celebrates Eighteen Years in Business, Announces Up To $100 Million Software Giveaway

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paramount Defenses, the world’s #1 cyber security company in privileged access, identity and Active Directory security, today announced that it is celebrating eighteen years in business and giving away up to $100 Million of its Gold Finger software.









From America to Israel, United Kingdom to the European Union, Saudi Arabia to India, and Singapore to Australia, Microsoft Active Directory is the foundation of cyber security at thousands of business and government organizations worldwide.

In contrast to the Cloud, Microsoft Active Directory is a mature, time-tested and trustworthy technology that enables organizations to autonomously operate the lifeline of their business, their IT infrastructures.

Paramount Defenses was founded by former Microsoft Program Manager for Active Directory Security on March 14, 2006 and today it is the world’s undisputed leader in access assessment, a paramount cyber security capability without which no organizational asset can be secured.

“Cyber security is fundamentally about access control. To reliably control access, organizations first and foremost need to be able to accurately assess access. It is impossible to secure assets without accurate access assessment, especially in Active Directory. The need to know exactly who has what access in Active Directory is paramount to organizational cyber security because even a single unidentified excessive access grant in Active Directory could be exploited and result in a massive breach,” said Sanjay Tandon, CEO of Paramount Defenses.

Paramount Defenses develops and licenses its Gold Finger software, the world’s only accurate access assessment solution for Active Directory. The unique capabilities of its Microsoft-endorsed Gold Finger are a necessity for attaining and maintaining least privileged access (LPA) in Active Directory, and the gold standard for access assessment in Active Directory.

The combination of Microsoft Active Directory and Microsoft-endorsed Gold Finger enables organizations worldwide to easily attain and maintain least privileged access in Active Directory, and consequently to easily, securely and autonomously operate their Active Directory powered IT infrastructures.

“Over the last eighteen years, we have been able to pioneer, perfect and automate the incredibly difficult and sophisticated art of accurate access assessment, particularly in Active Directory. As pioneers and industry leaders in access assessment, today our innovative, patented access assessment technology governs the accurate determination of access at thousands of organizations worldwide,” he added.

To celebrate eighteen years in business, Paramount Defenses announced its intention to give away up to $100 Million worth of Gold Finger licenses to organizations worldwide, to help them understand the paramount importance of being able to accurately assess and control access in Active Directory.

Saliently, to demonstrate its industry leadership, Paramount Defenses is offering to gift a complimentary license of its Gold Finger software to all organizations that can prove that the solutions they use today to assess access in their Active Directory can deliver the same level of accuracy as Gold Finger.

This six-month offer is limited to the first 1000 companies, from across 100 countries worldwide, that can demonstrate an accuracy match, and limited to a maximum of 50 awardee organizations per country.

For complete giveaway details, please visit – www.paramountdefenses.com/software-giveaway

