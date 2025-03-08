Paragon 28 to Feature Several Recent Product Launches at The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, is pleased to announce its participation in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (“AAOS”).

From March 10th – 14th, Paragon 28 will feature a suite of recently launched products intended to enhance patient outcomes and the surgeon experience, including:

SMART 28℠ Case Management Portal featuring SMART Bun-Yo-Matic℠ Digital case management platform designed to streamline surgical planning and execution, integrating AI, data analytics, and 3D modeling​. Provides an intuitive interface for case scheduling, direct communication with engineers, and conversion of surgical plans into patient-specific guides. More information on SMART28℠ Advanced Technologies and the SMART Bun-Yo-Matic℠ can be found at https://smart.paragon28.com/.

APEX 3D S™ Stemmed Tibial Implant and Right-Angle Drill Expands the APEX 3D Total Ankle Replacement portfolio with a stemmed tibia implant. The stem is 12mm with the proximal 9mm being smooth to reduce stress shielding and the distal 3mm having a lattice structure for immediate fixation at time of implantation. Instrumentation including a Right-Angle Drill and Linear Guide precisely prepares the tibia to receive the final APEX 3D S Stemmed Tibia Implant.

Phantom® Fibula Nail System Minimally invasive implant designed to help reduce soft tissue complications while providing fibula fracture stabilization​. Features a proximal locking mechanism and syndesmotic fixation options for improved procedural outcomes.

R3FLEX™ Stabilization System Next-generation syndesmotic repair solution that allows surgeons to dynamically adjust and visualize tension during fixation​.

FJ2000™ Power Console and Burr System Sterile-packed, single-use power system designed for a wide range of foot and ankle procedures​.

PRECISION® MIS Bunion System Offers a minimally invasive solution for triplanar correction of bunions, enhancing surgical precision and patient recovery.



Visit us at Booth #3639 during AAOS to experience firsthand how our latest technologies are shaping the future of foot and ankle surgery. For more information about Paragon 28 and its comprehensive portfolio, visit www.paragon28.com.

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Based in Englewood, CO., Paragon 28, is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, forefoot, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, Charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.

