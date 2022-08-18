Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation says that Monkeypox Illustrates Need For Constant Infection Control

LITTLE RIVER, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCTL #healthcare–PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL): Since the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in early 2020, healthcare systems around the world have faced numerous additional widespread infection threats. Whether these are new waves of COVID variants or the recent spread of monkeypox, they illustrate the need for hospitals and long-term care facilities to be more diligent than ever before in constant, comprehensive disinfecting and other infection control measures. The solutions offered by PCT Corp are a great resource for the healthcare industry as it anticipates the next national or global infection threat at the same time it also seeks to streamline environmental services operations.

Infection control through the use of disinfecting, sanitizing, and cleaning solutions has always been a critical activity at facilities providing medical care. However, in recent years the importance of that activity has been highlighted even further, not only through the duration of the initial COVID-19 pandemic stage but also in the face of multiple COVID variants, newly spreading threats such as monkeypox, and the unknown level of risk of new diseases arising and spreading throughout the world in the coming years.

These infection threats make it more critical than ever before that a hospital or other healthcare facility have a disinfecting protocol in place that is powerful, thorough, strictly maintained, and that does not pose ancillary health risks to the employees, patients, visitors, and support staff that are present in a facility every day. This protocol is the first line of defense against the threat of a sick patient infecting others in the environment, as it has the potential to eradicate pathogen cells and discourage their growth on external surfaces before they are able to reach a new host.

PCT Corp, based in South Carolina, provides hospital grade disinfectant that meets all of these criteria while also offering important advantages over the chemical based products that many facilities use to prevent infection. As a solution based on hypochlorous acid (HOCl), Hydrolyte® is extremely effective against bacteria and viruses, yet avoids many of the secondary risks that competing disinfecting solutions pose to the human respiratory system. Most importantly, HydrolyteⓇ produces no airborne volatile organic compounds, which have been linked to serious respiratory conditions after prolonged exposure to them, as with patients and employees that spend extended amounts of time in a hospital setting.

While each unfamiliar virus that appears on the horizon creates the necessity for extended research and treatment development, maintaining a robust infection control regimen is the best way for a hospital, medical practice, or long-term care facility to ensure that it is ready for whatever comes next. The healthy environment produced by these protocols not only discourages the propagation of new viruses that may appear, but also minimizes the infection threat from familiar yet serious pathogens, including salmonella, C. diff, MRSA, tuberculosis, and others.

For more information about PCT Corp, Hydrolyte®, and today’s best infection control strategies in healthcare settings, visit www.pctl.com. PCT has an epidemiologist on staff to discuss HydrolyteⓇ and its product label in detail with interested potential clients.

ABOUT PCT LTD:

PCT LTD (“PCTL”) focuses its business on acquiring, developing, and providing sustainable, eco-friendly disinfecting, cleaning, and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements.”

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: PCTL’s ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; the anticipated results of business contracts with regard to revenue; and any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Tim Rieu



410-825-3930



or



ir@pctl.com

www.pctl.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PCTL_