Parade Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

  • Q324 consolidated revenue US$136.25 million, compared with US$116.96 million in the year-ago quarter
  • Q324 consolidated net income US$23.58 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.30 (NT$9.57) and US$0.30 (NT$9.54), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2024, and provided guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Consolidated revenue was US$136.25 million and consolidated net income was US$23.58 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.30 (NT$9.57) and US$0.30 (NT$9.54), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$116.96 million and consolidated net income of US$19.32 million, or US$0.24 (NT$7.71) and US$0.24 (NT$7.68) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the third quarter of 2024 consolidated revenue increased 12.72% sequentially and was up 16.49% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 was US$57.95 million, representing an increase of 13.01% from the previous quarter and an increase of 13.24% compared to the same quarter of last year.

On August 21, 2024, Parade announced the availability of the PS8353 DP 2.1a 20Gbps linear redriver, facilitating DP 2.1a reversible or bidirectional active cables and DP/eDP signal conditioning for notebook, desktop PC and tablet designs. PS8353 supports DP 2.1a/eDP up to 4 lanes and UHBR20 20Gbps link rate. It features low power consumption and power management including Modern Standby (approx. 0.5mW) and DP 2.1a Advanced Link Power Management (ALPM). Its low power design minimizes power use in DP 2.1a active cables and greatly extends the battery life of mobile devices. PS8353 can greatly extend the cable length for DP 2.1a beyond the typical 1.2m / 3.9ft limit for a passive cable, without degrading the full performance.

On August 27, 2024, Parade introduced the TC1312V device, its first fully integrated AEC-Q100 qualified touch with Tcon embedded drivers targeting automotive cockpit displays. The TC1312V combines Parade’s broad portfolio of patented touchscreen technology and proven in-cell, display processing and high-speed signal technology, to provide the lowest EMI and lowest latency touch experience for automotive displays. The TC1312V leverages Parade’s TrueTouch™ patented technology portfolio and design experience gained from shipping over 1 billion touch devices. It provides superior EMI suppression, low power, low latency and flawless touch experience across the temperature extremes of the automotive cabin. The TC1312V also provides accurate touch response for a wide range of finger sizes and gloved touches across various materials and thicknesses. Using Active Shielding technology, TC1312V can deliver best-in-class water rejection and wet finger tracking, perfect for reliable touch with surface condensation or even stepping in from the rain. In addition, the TC1312V offers the industry’s only true VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) solution for automotive displays.

On September 4, 2024, Parade proudly introduces the PS9010 USB4® dock controller as the newest member of Parade’s USB4® product family. Designed to meet the rising demand for high-speed, multi-protocol connectivity, the PS9010 sets a new standard for USB4® peripheral controllers, offering unprecedented performance, versatility, and power efficiency. The PS9010 is built to optimize the user experience in modern computing environments where high-bandwidth data transfers and display connections are critical. The chip seamlessly integrates support for USB4®, Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 2.1, and SuperSpeed USB, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices and peripherals. Leveraging Parade’s industry-leading USB4® PHY technology, the PS9010 is fully compliant with USB4®, USB 3.2, and related USB-IF specifications, as well as VESA’s DisplayPort standards. Whether used in docking stations, monitors, or external peripheral devices, this cutting-edge chip ensures smooth and reliable performance across all connection types. Additionally, the PS9010’s integrated PCI Express, DisplayPort, and USB 3.2 tunneling functionality provides the ultimate flexibility for complex peripheral setups.

On September 4, 2024, Parade also announces the availability of PS8650 DP 2.1a 1:4 MST hub controller for docks, accessories, video displays, and DT/WS graphics cards that need DP port expansion. The PS8650 is compliant with VESA DisplayPort v2.1a specification. The DP 2.1a receiver supports MST (Multi-Stream Transport) and SST (Single Stream Transport) modes, up to 4 lanes at UHBR20 20Gbps link rate, and DSC v1.2a decode and pass-through. The four DP 2.1a transmitters, each up to 4 lanes at UHBR20 link rate, are capable of MST and SST modes, single video split, lane count/link rate conversion including DP 2.1 MST to DP 1.4 MST conversion, and DSC decode and compressed video pass-through. PS8650 represents the best-in-class power performance solution on the market with its low power design greatly reducing system power consumption. It complements Parade PS9010 USB4 dock controller and PS8839 USB-C retiming DeMux with DP 2.1a port expansion for dock solutions. PS8650 expands Parade DP 2.1a product portfolio of DP 2.1a retimer, redriver and retiming MUX, as well as USB-C retiming MUX and DeMUX, USB4 retimers and USB4 dock controller with DP 2.1 Alt Mode, providing end-to-end proven solutions.

On October 10, 2024, Parade announced a series of new eDP Tcon devices developed for high-performance PC gaming applications. DP826 enables resolution support up to WUXGA 360Hz. DP827 enables resolution support up to WQXGA 240Hz and DP828 enables resolution support up to UHD 144Hz. The DP828 supports UHD (3840×2160) displays up to 144Hz refresh rate and a derivative part number DP828A supports 2880×1800 and 3000×2000 displays up to 180Hz refresh rate. It supports GPU brand-specific variants including Intel IDT (Intelligent Display Technology), LOBF-Link Off Between active Frame, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, Freesync Replay and Freesync Fast Transport as well as Nvidia G-Sync and DDS (Dynamic Display Switching), and it supports 30-bit input and global dimming for DisplayHDR 400 performance. The DP828 provides full eDP 1.5 functionality including Panel Replay (PR) which is the preferred function to use for Panel Self Refresh, Early Transport, and other advanced features. It accepts up to four lanes on the eDP interface with link rates up to 8.1 Gbps (HBR3). The DP826 and DP827 provide an identical feature set, but with high refresh rates and lower display resolution applications.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024:

  • Revenue: US$121.0 ~134.0 Million
  • Gross Margin: 42% ~46%
  • Operating Expense: US$32.0 ~35.0 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the third quarter of 2024 have been reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands
Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Nine Months ended
Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30,

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

 
Revenue

136,246

120,871

136,246

116,959

378,395

321,127

4,400,736

3,910,184

4,400,736

3,705,248

12,125,112

9,944,258

Cost of goods sold

78,299

69,593

78,299

65,785

217,213

180,112

2,529,059

2,251,323

2,529,059

2,084,065

6,960,530

5,577,707

Gross profit

57,947

51,278

57,947

51,174

161,182

141,015

1,871,677

1,658,861

1,871,677

1,621,183

5,164,582

4,366,551

Research & development expenses

22,752

23,158

22,752

21,911

68,755

62,096

734,893

749,173

734,893

694,131

2,202,540

1,922,046

Sales & marketing expenses

7,014

7,554

7,014

6,647

21,981

21,033

226,551

244,373

226,551

210,593

704,054

650,147

General & administrative expenses

4,849

4,775

4,849

4,268

14,702

14,149

156,632

154,480

156,632

135,108

470,803

437,014

Expected credit gain

(84)

(2,549)

Total operating expenses

34,615

35,487

34,615

32,742

105,438

97,278

1,118,076

1,148,026

1,118,076

1,037,283

3,377,397

3,009,207

Operating income

23,332

15,791

23,332

18,432

55,744

43,737

753,601

510,835

753,601

583,900

1,787,185

1,357,344

Non-operating income

3,072

2,866

3,072

2,386

8,465

5,709

99,235

92,723

99,235

75,605

271,435

177,246

Income before income taxes

26,404

18,657

26,404

20,818

64,209

49,446

852,836

603,558

852,836

659,505

2,058,620

1,534,590

Income tax expense

2,822

1,077

2,822

1,502

4,836

4,530

91,135

34,852

91,135

47,577

155,464

140,102

Net income

23,582

17,580

23,582

19,316

59,373

44,916

761,701

568,706

761,701

611,928

1,903,156

1,394,488

EPS – Basic (In Dollar)

$0.30

$0.22

$0.30

$0.24

$0.74

$0.57

$9.57

$7.11

$9.57

$7.71

$23.87

$17.68

Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)

79,629

79,939

79,629

79,318

79,737

78,888

79,629

79,939

79,629

79,318

79,737

78,888

EPS – Diluted (In Dollar)

$0.30

$0.22

$0.30

$0.24

$0.74

$0.56

$9.54

$7.09

$9.54

$7.68

$23.76

$17.53

Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)

79,836

80,232

79,836

79,639

80,106

79,530

79,836

80,232

79,836

79,639

80,106

79,530

 
 
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 and 2023		 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands
Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Current assets
Cash & cash equivalents

304,902

240,124

9,650,152

7,748,801

Accounts receivable, net

54,152

54,839

1,713,915

1,769,655

Inventories, net

110,296

117,406

3,490,868

3,788,694

Other current assets

23,486

23,297

743,341

751,801

Total current assets

492,836

435,666

15,598,276

14,058,951

Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net

10,604

13,808

335,622

445,570

Right-of-use assets

8,514

4,613

269,463

148,874

Intangible assets

100,239

99,687

3,172,557

3,216,902

Deferred income tax assets

12,433

11,840

393,502

382,067

Other non-current assets

156,286

156,074

4,946,461

5,036,493

Total non-current assets

288,076

286,022

9,117,605

9,229,906

Total Assets

780,912

721,688

24,715,881

23,288,857

 
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable

48,733

48,663

1,542,412

1,570,357

Other payables

25,609

26,003

810,539

839,104

Current income tax liabilities

12,169

10,494

385,147

338,644

Lease liabilities – current

3,492

3,038

110,505

98,046

Other current liabilities

6,321

4,383

200,058

141,448

Total current liabilities

96,324

92,581

3,048,661

2,987,599

Non-current Liabilities
Lease liabilities – non-current

5,022

1,575

158,958

50,828

Total non-current liabilities

5,022

1,575

158,958

50,828

Equity
Ordinary shares

26,730

26,731

811,610

811,641

Capital reserves

136,328

135,591

4,189,121

4,232,535

Retained earnings

566,617

519,088

16,880,227

15,353,693

Other equity

(3,262)

(9,217)

1,139,130

1,246,010

Treasury shares

(46,847)

(44,661)

(1,511,826)

(1,393,449)

Total equity

679,566

627,532

21,508,262

20,250,430

Total liabilities and equity

780,912

721,688

24,715,881

23,288,857

 
 
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 and 2023		 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands
Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income tax for the period

64,209

49,446

2,058,620

1,534,590

Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)

16,130

16,494

516,652

510,197

Loss on disposal of equipment

22

694

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

356

263

11,415

8,134

Share-based compensation cost

22,833

25,390

721,721

776,250

Interest income

(8,287)

(4,851)

(265,706)

(150,377)

Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows

31,054

37,296

984,776

1,144,204

Accounts receivable

(49)

(20,132)

(1,547)

(649,649)

Inventories

12,589

28,087

398,435

906,362

Other current assets

(24,519)

(24,147)

(748,986)

(634,589)

Net changes in assets relating to operating activities

(11,979)

(16,192)

(352,098)

(377,876)

Accounts payable

(2,294)

35,661

(72,600)

1,150,765

Accrued expenses

(6,428)

(14,560)

(203,433)

(469,850)

Other current liabilities

(760)

(9,091)

(24,067)

(293,354)

Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities

(9,482)

12,010

(300,100)

387,561

Cash inflow generated from operations

73,802

82,560

2,391,198

2,688,479

Interest received

8,287

4,851

265,706

150,377

Income taxes paid

(3,002)

(6,822)

(96,164)

(211,015)

Income taxes received

1

Net cash provided by operating activities

79,087

80,589

2,560,741

2,627,841

Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of equipment

(2,670)

(3,621)

(85,510)

(111,985)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(277)

(216)

(8,874)

(6,689)

Decrease in refundable deposits

4,462

7,662

141,233

247,251

Increase in other prepayments

(15,407)

(13,719)

(493,499)

(424,340)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(13,892)

(9,894)

(446,650)

(295,763)

Cash flows from financing activities
Distribution of cash dividends

(32,487)

(83,624)

(1,015,560)

(2,439,014)

Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities

(2,860)

(2,492)

(91,613)

(77,091)

Purchase of treasury shares

(28,581)

(926,309)

Treasury shares reissued to employees

26,395

25,424

807,932

760,161

Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation

59

128

1,864

3,787

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(37,474)

(60,564)

(1,223,686)

(1,752,157)

Effect of exchange rate changes

802

2,856

272,146

193,496

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

28,523

12,987

1,162,551

773,417

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

276,379

227,137

8,487,601

6,975,384

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

304,902

240,124

9,650,152

7,748,801

 

Parade Technologies

Yo-Ming Chang, +886-2-2627-9109

ir@paradetech.com

 

