Parade Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q324 consolidated revenue US$136.25 million, compared with US$116.96 million in the year-ago quarter

Q324 consolidated net income US$23.58 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.30 (NT$9.57) and US$0.30 (NT$9.54), respectively

Consolidated revenue was US$136.25 million and consolidated net income was US$23.58 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.30 (NT$9.57) and US$0.30 (NT$9.54), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$116.96 million and consolidated net income of US$19.32 million, or US$0.24 (NT$7.71) and US$0.24 (NT$7.68) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the third quarter of 2024 consolidated revenue increased 12.72% sequentially and was up 16.49% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 was US$57.95 million, representing an increase of 13.01% from the previous quarter and an increase of 13.24% compared to the same quarter of last year.

On August 21, 2024, Parade announced the availability of the PS8353 DP 2.1a 20Gbps linear redriver, facilitating DP 2.1a reversible or bidirectional active cables and DP/eDP signal conditioning for notebook, desktop PC and tablet designs. PS8353 supports DP 2.1a/eDP up to 4 lanes and UHBR20 20Gbps link rate. It features low power consumption and power management including Modern Standby (approx. 0.5mW) and DP 2.1a Advanced Link Power Management (ALPM). Its low power design minimizes power use in DP 2.1a active cables and greatly extends the battery life of mobile devices. PS8353 can greatly extend the cable length for DP 2.1a beyond the typical 1.2m / 3.9ft limit for a passive cable, without degrading the full performance.

On August 27, 2024, Parade introduced the TC1312V device, its first fully integrated AEC-Q100 qualified touch with Tcon embedded drivers targeting automotive cockpit displays. The TC1312V combines Parade’s broad portfolio of patented touchscreen technology and proven in-cell, display processing and high-speed signal technology, to provide the lowest EMI and lowest latency touch experience for automotive displays. The TC1312V leverages Parade’s TrueTouch™ patented technology portfolio and design experience gained from shipping over 1 billion touch devices. It provides superior EMI suppression, low power, low latency and flawless touch experience across the temperature extremes of the automotive cabin. The TC1312V also provides accurate touch response for a wide range of finger sizes and gloved touches across various materials and thicknesses. Using Active Shielding technology, TC1312V can deliver best-in-class water rejection and wet finger tracking, perfect for reliable touch with surface condensation or even stepping in from the rain. In addition, the TC1312V offers the industry’s only true VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) solution for automotive displays.

On September 4, 2024, Parade proudly introduces the PS9010 USB4® dock controller as the newest member of Parade’s USB4® product family. Designed to meet the rising demand for high-speed, multi-protocol connectivity, the PS9010 sets a new standard for USB4® peripheral controllers, offering unprecedented performance, versatility, and power efficiency. The PS9010 is built to optimize the user experience in modern computing environments where high-bandwidth data transfers and display connections are critical. The chip seamlessly integrates support for USB4®, Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 2.1, and SuperSpeed USB, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices and peripherals. Leveraging Parade’s industry-leading USB4® PHY technology, the PS9010 is fully compliant with USB4®, USB 3.2, and related USB-IF specifications, as well as VESA’s DisplayPort standards. Whether used in docking stations, monitors, or external peripheral devices, this cutting-edge chip ensures smooth and reliable performance across all connection types. Additionally, the PS9010’s integrated PCI Express, DisplayPort, and USB 3.2 tunneling functionality provides the ultimate flexibility for complex peripheral setups.

On September 4, 2024, Parade also announces the availability of PS8650 DP 2.1a 1:4 MST hub controller for docks, accessories, video displays, and DT/WS graphics cards that need DP port expansion. The PS8650 is compliant with VESA DisplayPort v2.1a specification. The DP 2.1a receiver supports MST (Multi-Stream Transport) and SST (Single Stream Transport) modes, up to 4 lanes at UHBR20 20Gbps link rate, and DSC v1.2a decode and pass-through. The four DP 2.1a transmitters, each up to 4 lanes at UHBR20 link rate, are capable of MST and SST modes, single video split, lane count/link rate conversion including DP 2.1 MST to DP 1.4 MST conversion, and DSC decode and compressed video pass-through. PS8650 represents the best-in-class power performance solution on the market with its low power design greatly reducing system power consumption. It complements Parade PS9010 USB4 dock controller and PS8839 USB-C retiming DeMux with DP 2.1a port expansion for dock solutions. PS8650 expands Parade DP 2.1a product portfolio of DP 2.1a retimer, redriver and retiming MUX, as well as USB-C retiming MUX and DeMUX, USB4 retimers and USB4 dock controller with DP 2.1 Alt Mode, providing end-to-end proven solutions.

On October 10, 2024, Parade announced a series of new eDP Tcon devices developed for high-performance PC gaming applications. DP826 enables resolution support up to WUXGA 360Hz. DP827 enables resolution support up to WQXGA 240Hz and DP828 enables resolution support up to UHD 144Hz. The DP828 supports UHD (3840×2160) displays up to 144Hz refresh rate and a derivative part number DP828A supports 2880×1800 and 3000×2000 displays up to 180Hz refresh rate. It supports GPU brand-specific variants including Intel IDT (Intelligent Display Technology), LOBF-Link Off Between active Frame, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, Freesync Replay and Freesync Fast Transport as well as Nvidia G-Sync and DDS (Dynamic Display Switching), and it supports 30-bit input and global dimming for DisplayHDR 400 performance. The DP828 provides full eDP 1.5 functionality including Panel Replay (PR) which is the preferred function to use for Panel Self Refresh, Early Transport, and other advanced features. It accepts up to four lanes on the eDP interface with link rates up to 8.1 Gbps (HBR3). The DP826 and DP827 provide an identical feature set, but with high refresh rates and lower display resolution applications.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024:

Revenue: US$121.0 ~134.0 Million

Gross Margin: 42% ~46%

Operating Expense: US$32.0 ~35.0 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the third quarter of 2024 have been reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 136,246 120,871 136,246 116,959 378,395 321,127 4,400,736 3,910,184 4,400,736 3,705,248 12,125,112 9,944,258 Cost of goods sold 78,299 69,593 78,299 65,785 217,213 180,112 2,529,059 2,251,323 2,529,059 2,084,065 6,960,530 5,577,707 Gross profit 57,947 51,278 57,947 51,174 161,182 141,015 1,871,677 1,658,861 1,871,677 1,621,183 5,164,582 4,366,551 Research & development expenses 22,752 23,158 22,752 21,911 68,755 62,096 734,893 749,173 734,893 694,131 2,202,540 1,922,046 Sales & marketing expenses 7,014 7,554 7,014 6,647 21,981 21,033 226,551 244,373 226,551 210,593 704,054 650,147 General & administrative expenses 4,849 4,775 4,849 4,268 14,702 14,149 156,632 154,480 156,632 135,108 470,803 437,014 Expected credit gain – – – (84) – – – – – (2,549) – – Total operating expenses 34,615 35,487 34,615 32,742 105,438 97,278 1,118,076 1,148,026 1,118,076 1,037,283 3,377,397 3,009,207 Operating income 23,332 15,791 23,332 18,432 55,744 43,737 753,601 510,835 753,601 583,900 1,787,185 1,357,344 Non-operating income 3,072 2,866 3,072 2,386 8,465 5,709 99,235 92,723 99,235 75,605 271,435 177,246 Income before income taxes 26,404 18,657 26,404 20,818 64,209 49,446 852,836 603,558 852,836 659,505 2,058,620 1,534,590 Income tax expense 2,822 1,077 2,822 1,502 4,836 4,530 91,135 34,852 91,135 47,577 155,464 140,102 Net income 23,582 17,580 23,582 19,316 59,373 44,916 761,701 568,706 761,701 611,928 1,903,156 1,394,488 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $0.30 $0.22 $0.30 $0.24 $0.74 $0.57 $9.57 $7.11 $9.57 $7.71 $23.87 $17.68 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 79,629 79,939 79,629 79,318 79,737 78,888 79,629 79,939 79,629 79,318 79,737 78,888 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $0.30 $0.22 $0.30 $0.24 $0.74 $0.56 $9.54 $7.09 $9.54 $7.68 $23.76 $17.53 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 79,836 80,232 79,836 79,639 80,106 79,530 79,836 80,232 79,836 79,639 80,106 79,530 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 and 2023 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 304,902 240,124 9,650,152 7,748,801 Accounts receivable, net 54,152 54,839 1,713,915 1,769,655 Inventories, net 110,296 117,406 3,490,868 3,788,694 Other current assets 23,486 23,297 743,341 751,801 Total current assets 492,836 435,666 15,598,276 14,058,951 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 10,604 13,808 335,622 445,570 Right-of-use assets 8,514 4,613 269,463 148,874 Intangible assets 100,239 99,687 3,172,557 3,216,902 Deferred income tax assets 12,433 11,840 393,502 382,067 Other non-current assets 156,286 156,074 4,946,461 5,036,493 Total non-current assets 288,076 286,022 9,117,605 9,229,906 Total Assets 780,912 721,688 24,715,881 23,288,857 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 48,733 48,663 1,542,412 1,570,357 Other payables 25,609 26,003 810,539 839,104 Current income tax liabilities 12,169 10,494 385,147 338,644 Lease liabilities – current 3,492 3,038 110,505 98,046 Other current liabilities 6,321 4,383 200,058 141,448 Total current liabilities 96,324 92,581 3,048,661 2,987,599 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 5,022 1,575 158,958 50,828 Total non-current liabilities 5,022 1,575 158,958 50,828 Equity Ordinary shares 26,730 26,731 811,610 811,641 Capital reserves 136,328 135,591 4,189,121 4,232,535 Retained earnings 566,617 519,088 16,880,227 15,353,693 Other equity (3,262) (9,217) 1,139,130 1,246,010 Treasury shares (46,847) (44,661) (1,511,826) (1,393,449) Total equity 679,566 627,532 21,508,262 20,250,430 Total liabilities and equity 780,912 721,688 24,715,881 23,288,857 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 and 2023 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 64,209 49,446 2,058,620 1,534,590 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 16,130 16,494 516,652 510,197 Loss on disposal of equipment 22 – 694 – Loss on disposal of intangible assets 356 263 11,415 8,134 Share-based compensation cost 22,833 25,390 721,721 776,250 Interest income (8,287) (4,851) (265,706) (150,377) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 31,054 37,296 984,776 1,144,204 Accounts receivable (49) (20,132) (1,547) (649,649) Inventories 12,589 28,087 398,435 906,362 Other current assets (24,519) (24,147) (748,986) (634,589) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (11,979) (16,192) (352,098) (377,876) Accounts payable (2,294) 35,661 (72,600) 1,150,765 Accrued expenses (6,428) (14,560) (203,433) (469,850) Other current liabilities (760) (9,091) (24,067) (293,354) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (9,482) 12,010 (300,100) 387,561 Cash inflow generated from operations 73,802 82,560 2,391,198 2,688,479 Interest received 8,287 4,851 265,706 150,377 Income taxes paid (3,002) (6,822) (96,164) (211,015) Income taxes received – 1 – Net cash provided by operating activities 79,087 80,589 2,560,741 2,627,841 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (2,670) (3,621) (85,510) (111,985) Acquisition of intangible assets (277) (216) (8,874) (6,689) Decrease in refundable deposits 4,462 7,662 141,233 247,251 Increase in other prepayments (15,407) (13,719) (493,499) (424,340) Net cash flows used in investing activities (13,892) (9,894) (446,650) (295,763) Cash flows from financing activities Distribution of cash dividends (32,487) (83,624) (1,015,560) (2,439,014) Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (2,860) (2,492) (91,613) (77,091) Purchase of treasury shares (28,581) – (926,309) – Treasury shares reissued to employees 26,395 25,424 807,932 760,161 Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 59 128 1,864 3,787 Net cash flows used in financing activities (37,474) (60,564) (1,223,686) (1,752,157) Effect of exchange rate changes 802 2,856 272,146 193,496 – Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,523 12,987 1,162,551 773,417 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 276,379 227,137 8,487,601 6,975,384 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 304,902 240,124 9,650,152 7,748,801

