Parade Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

- Q323 consolidated revenue US$116.96 million, compared with US$151.04 million in the year-ago quarter
- Q323 consolidated net income US$19.32 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.24 (NT$7.71) and US$0.24 (NT$7.68), respectively
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2023, and provided guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Consolidated revenue was US$116.96 million and consolidated net income was US$19.32 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.24 (NT$7.71) and US$0.24 (NT$7.68), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$151.04 million and consolidated net income of US$32.64 million, or US$0.41 (NT$12.38) and US$0.40 (NT$12.21) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
In US dollars, the third quarter of 2023 consolidated revenue increased 12.27% sequentially and was down 22.57% year-over-year.
The gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was US$51.17 million, representing an increase of 11.74% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 25.15% compared to the same quarter of last year.
On August 30, 2023, Parade announced the availability of the PS8580/ PS8580V/ PS8581 PCIe5 32Gbps linear redriver/2×2 cross switch family. PS8580 and PS8580V integrate a quad-channel unidirectional linear redriver with a 2×2 cross switch while PS8581 features a linear redriver only. PS8580/PS8581 are designed for notebook/desktop PC, server/datacenter and industrial applications while PS8580V supports automotive AEC-Q100 grade 2 requirements. Multiple PS858x devices support x4, x8 or x16 bidirectional link. PS858x family is compliant with PCIe5 specification.
On October 18, 2023, Parade announced the availability of its new high-resolution, automotive-grade PS8627V DisplayPort™ to LVDS protocol converter. The PS8627V is used to convert a DisplayPort™ (DP) or eDP™ (Embedded DisplayPort) video transport stream to the LVDS (Low-Voltage Differential Signaling) interface used by automotive-grade display panels or display assemblies. The PS8627V enables ultrawide display up to 7680×1260@60Hz with 30bpp color depth. The PS8627V features a DP/eDP input of up to 4 lanes and LVDS output of up to 6 ports. Enabling a native DP/eDP connection between an automotive Video Control Unit (VCU) and display assembly can simplify system design and lower implementation cost by eliminating the need for a SERDES (serializer-deserializer) for the audio/video transport channel.
Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023:
- Revenue: US$110.0 ~122.0 Million
- Gross Margin: 43% ~47%
- Operating Expense: US$30.0 ~33.0 Million
The financial figures detailed above for the third quarter of 2023 have been reviewed by independent accountants.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.
The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Nine Months ended
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Nine Months ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|Revenue
|
116,959
|
104,178
|
116,959
|
151,044
|
321,127
|
578,466
|
3,705,248
|
3,199,298
|
3,705,248
|
4,591,744
|
9,944,258
|
16,873,838
|Cost of goods sold
|
65,785
|
58,380
|
65,785
|
82,671
|
180,112
|
306,959
|
2,084,065
|
1,792,845
|
2,084,065
|
2,513,211
|
5,577,707
|
8,959,119
|Gross profit
|
51,174
|
45,798
|
51,174
|
68,373
|
141,015
|
271,507
|
1,621,183
|
1,406,453
|
1,621,183
|
2,078,533
|
4,366,551
|
7,914,719
|Research & development expenses
|
21,911
|
20,293
|
21,911
|
21,090
|
62,096
|
63,799
|
694,131
|
623,198
|
694,131
|
641,148
|
1,922,046
|
1,868,145
|Sales & marketing expenses
|
6,647
|
7,188
|
6,647
|
7,285
|
21,033
|
23,406
|
210,593
|
220,732
|
210,593
|
221,477
|
650,147
|
684,313
|General & administrative expenses
|
4,268
|
4,888
|
4,268
|
5,327
|
14,149
|
18,325
|
135,108
|
150,109
|
135,108
|
161,917
|
437,014
|
535,367
|Expected credit loss
|
84
|
–
|
84
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
2,549
|
–
|
2,549
|
–
|
–
|
–
|Total operating expenses
|
32,742
|
32,369
|
32,742
|
33,702
|
97,278
|
105,530
|
1,037,283
|
994,039
|
1,037,283
|
1,024,542
|
3,009,207
|
3,087,825
|Operating income
|
18,432
|
13,429
|
18,432
|
34,671
|
43,737
|
165,977
|
583,900
|
412,414
|
583,900
|
1,053,991
|
1,357,344
|
4,826,894
|Non-operating income and (expenses)
|
2,386
|
2,055
|
2,386
|
1,185
|
5,709
|
1,721
|
75,605
|
63,081
|
75,605
|
36,031
|
177,246
|
51,868
|Income before income taxes
|
20,818
|
15,484
|
20,818
|
35,856
|
49,446
|
167,698
|
659,505
|
475,495
|
659,505
|
1,090,022
|
1,534,590
|
4,878,762
|Income tax expense
|
1,502
|
1,505
|
1,502
|
3,216
|
4,530
|
14,934
|
47,577
|
46,226
|
47,577
|
97,771
|
140,102
|
434,653
|Net income
|
19,316
|
13,979
|
19,316
|
32,640
|
44,916
|
152,764
|
611,928
|
429,269
|
611,928
|
992,251
|
1,394,488
|
4,444,109
|EPS – Basic (In Dollar)
|
$0.24
|
$0.18
|
$0.24
|
$0.41
|
$0.57
|
$1.92
|
$7.71
|
$5.44
|
$7.71
|
$12.38
|
$17.68
|
$55.74
|Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)
|
79,318
|
78,947
|
79,318
|
80,181
|
78,888
|
79,732
|
79,318
|
78,947
|
79,318
|
80,181
|
78,888
|
79,732
|EPS – Diluted (In Dollar)
|
$0.24
|
$0.18
|
$0.24
|
$0.40
|
$0.56
|
$1.88
|
$7.68
|
$5.40
|
$7.68
|
$12.21
|
$17.53
|
$54.69
|Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)
|
79,639
|
79,545
|
79,639
|
81,272
|
79,530
|
81,257
|
79,639
|
79,545
|
79,639
|
81,272
|
79,530
|
81,257
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 and 2022
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|Current assets
|Cash & cash equivalents
|
240,124
|
294,933
|
7,748,801
|
9,364,118
|Accounts receivable, net
|
54,839
|
53,497
|
1,769,655
|
1,698,539
|Inventories, net
|
117,406
|
134,277
|
3,788,694
|
4,263,286
|Other current assets
|
23,297
|
22,471
|
751,801
|
713,475
|Total current assets
|
435,666
|
505,178
|
14,058,951
|
16,039,418
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
13,808
|
17,033
|
445,570
|
540,799
|Right-of-use assets
|
4,613
|
6,188
|
148,874
|
196,468
|Intangible assets
|
99,687
|
104,853
|
3,216,902
|
3,329,058
|Deferred income tax assets
|
11,840
|
10,686
|
382,067
|
339,269
|Other non-current assets
|
156,074
|
152,838
|
5,036,493
|
4,852,598
|Total non-current assets
|
286,022
|
291,598
|
9,229,906
|
9,258,192
|Total Assets
|
721,688
|
796,776
|
23,288,857
|
25,297,610
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
48,663
|
34,659
|
1,570,357
|
1,100,435
|Other payables
|
26,003
|
36,724
|
839,104
|
1,165,986
|Current income tax liabilities
|
10,494
|
33,537
|
338,644
|
1,064,782
|Lease liabilities – current
|
3,038
|
2,865
|
98,046
|
90,960
|Other current liabilities
|
4,383
|
21,004
|
141,448
|
666,878
|Total current liabilities
|
92,581
|
128,789
|
2,987,599
|
4,089,041
|Non-current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities – non-current
|
1,575
|
3,323
|
50,828
|
105,508
|Total non-current liabilities
|
1,575
|
3,323
|
50,828
|
105,508
|Equity
|Ordinary shares
|
26,731
|
26,742
|
811,641
|
811,962
|Capital reserves
|
135,591
|
137,941
|
4,232,535
|
4,186,139
|Retained earnings
|
519,088
|
538,566
|
15,353,693
|
15,941,317
|Other equity
|
(9,217)
|
(16,777)
|
1,246,010
|
769,771
|Treasury shares
|
(44,661)
|
(21,808)
|
(1,393,449)
|
(606,128)
|Total equity
|
627,532
|
664,664
|
20,250,430
|
21,103,061
|Total liabilities and equity
|
721,688
|
796,776
|
23,288,857
|
25,297,610
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 and 2022
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Income before income tax for the period
|
49,445
|
167,698
|
1,534,590
|
4,878,762
|Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)
|
16,495
|
16,549
|
510,197
|
484,542
|Loss on disposal of equipment
|
–
|
1
|
–
|
35
|Loss on disposal of intangible assets
|
263
|
–
|
8,134
|
–
|Share-based compensation cost
|
25,390
|
24,725
|
776,250
|
728,543
|Interest income
|
(4,851)
|
(819)
|
(150,377)
|
(24,720)
|Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows
|
37,297
|
40,456
|
1,144,204
|
1,188,400
|Accounts receivable
|
(20,132)
|
(3,114)
|
(649,649)
|
(98,886)
|Inventories
|
28,087
|
(58,498)
|
906,362
|
(1,857,313)
|Other current assets
|
(24,147)
|
(34,338)
|
(634,589)
|
(993,127)
|Net changes in assets relating to operating activities
|
(16,192)
|
(95,950)
|
(377,876)
|
(2,949,326)
|Accounts payable
|
35,661
|
(6,187)
|
1,150,765
|
(196,425)
|Other payables
|
(14,560)
|
(12,816)
|
(469,850)
|
(406,910)
|Other current liabilities
|
(9,091)
|
10,960
|
(293,354)
|
347,992
|Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities
|
12,010
|
(8,043)
|
387,561
|
(255,343)
|Cash inflow generated from operations
|
82,560
|
104,161
|
2,688,479
|
2,862,493
|Interest received
|
4,851
|
819
|
150,377
|
24,720
|Income taxes paid
|
(6,822)
|
(1,313)
|
(211,015)
|
(38,444)
|Income taxes received
|
–
|
19
|
–
|
565
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
80,589
|
103,686
|
2,627,841
|
2,849,334
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of equipment
|
(3,621)
|
(5,042)
|
(111,985)
|
(147,620)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|
(216)
|
(61)
|
(6,689)
|
(1,797)
|Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits
|
7,662
|
(72,066)
|
247,251
|
(2,288,095)
|Increase in other prepayments
|
(13,719)
|
(8,777)
|
(424,340)
|
(256,987)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
(9,894)
|
(85,946)
|
(295,763)
|
(2,694,499)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
|
–
|
2,448
|
–
|
71,665
|Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
|
(2,492)
|
(2,651)
|
(77,091)
|
(77,636)
|Treasury shares reissued to employees
|
25,424
|
34,533
|
760,161
|
959,141
|Distribution of cash dividends
|
(83,624)
|
(93,720)
|
(2,439,014)
|
(2,622,127)
|Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation
|
128
|
63
|
3,787
|
1,870
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
|
(60,564)
|
(59,327)
|
(1,752,157)
|
(1,667,087)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|
2,856
|
4,087
|
193,496
|
1,674,627
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
12,987
|
(37,500)
|
773,417
|
162,375
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
227,137
|
332,433
|
6,975,384
|
9,201,743
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
240,124
|
294,933
|
7,748,801
|
9,364,118
