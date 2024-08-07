Home Business Wire Parade Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Parade Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

  • Q224 consolidated revenue US$120.87 million, compared with US$104.18 million in the year-ago quarter
  • Q224 consolidated net income US$17.58 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.22 (NT$7.11) and US$0.22 (NT$7.09), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Consolidated revenue was US$120.87 million and consolidated net income was US$17.58 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.22 (NT$7.11) and US$0.22 (NT$7.09), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$104.18 million and consolidated net income of US$13.98 million, or US$0.18 (NT$5.44) and US$0.18 (NT$5.40) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the second quarter of 2024 consolidated revenue decreased 0.34% sequentially and was up 16.02% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the second quarter of 2024 was US$51.28 million, representing a decrease of 1.31% from the previous quarter and an increase of 11.97% compared to the same quarter of last year.

On June 26, 2024, Parade announced PS8830 USB4/TBT4 retimer shipping in key OEM customer Copilot+ PCs based on Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms which offer game-changing AI performance and efficiency. The PS8830 USB4/TBT4 retimer is optimized for use with the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms. The PS8830 is compliant with USB-IF USB4 specification supporting up to Gen 3×2 40Gbps (2x 20Gbps) and Thunderbolt 4 featuring TBT 3.0 up to 41.25Gbps (2x 20.625Gbps). USB4 tunneling of DP 1.4a and USB 3.2, and DP 2.1 alt mode up to UHBR20 are supported. Customer implementations with Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms may also include Parade PS185 DP-HDMI 2.0 converter for adding HDMI connectivity, PS8719 USB 3.2 Gen 1 redriver and PS8811 USB3.2 Gen 2 retimer for USB-A connectivity, benefiting from their proven performance and industry leading compatibility.

On July 31, 2024, Parade announced the availability of the PS8778 USB4 Gen 3 x2 / TBT4 / DP 2.1 Alt Mode linear redriver for NB/PC, mobile workstation and active cable solutions. The PS8778 supports up to USB4 Gen 3 x2 or 2x 20Gbps, TBT4 2x 20.625Gbps, and DP 2.1 UHBR20 Alt Mode. It implements USB4, USB 3.2 and DP 2.1a power management including Modern Standby (<1mW) and DP 2.1a Advanced Link Power Management (ALPM). The low power design greatly extends the battery life of mobile devices as well as minimizing power use in USB4 active cables. PS8778 comes in a very small package, ideal for space constrained designs. PS8778 extends the overall system channel length by providing additional loss compensation when placed between the SoC (USB4 router) and USB4 retimer such as the PS8833, in a cascade configuration. PS8778 also enables USB4 cables much longer than the 0.8 meter or 2.6 feet limit for a USB4 Gen 3 passive cable, without degrading the performance.

On August 5, 2024, Parade announced PS8833 USB4/TBT4 retimer shipping in AI PCs powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, which feature the new “Zen 5” high performance CPU cores and integrated AI engine for enhanced AI performance. USB4 is becoming ubiquitous on notebook and desktop PCs. The PS8833 USB4/TBT4 retimer is optimized for AMD’s new AI enhanced processor platform. It also allows OEMs to easily upgrade existing platforms from the PS8830 USB3/TBT4 retimer to extend product longevity. The PS8833 is compliant with USB-IF USB4 specification up to Gen 3 or 40Gbps (2x 20Gbps) and Thunderbolt 4 featuring TBT 3.0 up to 41.25Gbps (2x 20.625Gbps). USB4 tunneling of DP 1.4a and USB 3.2, and DP 2.1 alt mode up to UHBR20 are supported. PS8833 features low power consumption in USB4 operation and low power states, greatly extending battery power operations. Customer implementations of AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor platform may also include Parade PS8419/PS8219/PS8210 HDMI 2.1 pin compatible retimer/redrivers for enhanced HDMI connectivity, and PS8811 USB3.2 Gen 2 retimer for USB-A connectivity, benefiting from the proven performance and industry leading compatibility.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024:

  • Revenue: US$130 ~144 Million
  • Gross Margin: 42% ~46%
  • Operating Expense: US$32.5 ~35.5 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the second quarter of 2024 have been audited by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands
Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Six Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Six Months ended
Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30,

 

2024

 

 

2024

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2024

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023
 
Revenue

 

120,871

 

 

121,278

 

 

120,871

 

 

104,178

 

 

242,149

 

204,168

 

3,910,184

 

3,814,192

 

3,910,184

 

3,199,298

 

7,724,376

 

6,239,010
Cost of goods sold

 

69,593

 

 

69,321

 

 

69,593

 

 

58,380

 

 

138,914

 

114,327

 

2,251,323

 

2,180,148

 

2,251,323

 

1,792,845

 

4,431,471

 

3,493,642
Gross profit

 

51,278

 

 

51,957

 

 

51,278

 

 

45,798

 

 

103,235

 

89,841

 

1,658,861

 

1,634,044

 

1,658,861

 

1,406,453

 

3,292,905

 

2,745,368
Research & development expenses

 

23,158

 

 

22,845

 

 

23,158

 

 

20,293

 

 

46,003

 

40,185

 

749,173

 

718,474

 

749,173

 

623,198

 

1,467,647

 

1,227,915
Sales & marketing expenses

 

7,554

 

 

7,413

 

 

7,554

 

 

7,188

 

 

14,967

 

14,386

 

244,373

 

233,130

 

244,373

 

220,732

 

477,503

 

439,554
General & administrative expenses

 

4,775

 

 

5,078

 

 

4,775

 

 

4,888

 

 

9,853

 

9,881

 

154,480

 

159,691

 

154,480

 

150,109

 

314,171

 

301,906
Expected credit loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,549
Total operating expenses

 

35,487

 

 

35,336

 

 

35,487

 

 

32,369

 

 

70,823

 

64,536

 

1,148,026

 

1,111,295

 

1,148,026

 

994,039

 

2,259,321

 

1,971,924
Operating income

 

15,791

 

 

16,621

 

 

15,791

 

 

13,429

 

 

32,412

 

25,305

 

510,835

 

522,749

 

510,835

 

412,414

 

1,033,584

 

773,444
Non-operating income

 

2,866

 

 

2,527

 

 

2,866

 

 

2,055

 

 

5,393

 

3,323

 

92,723

 

79,477

 

92,723

 

63,081

 

172,200

 

101,641
Income before income taxes

 

18,657

 

 

19,148

 

 

18,657

 

 

15,484

 

 

37,805

 

28,628

 

603,558

 

602,226

 

603,558

 

475,495

 

1,205,784

 

875,085
Income tax expense

 

1,077

 

 

937

 

 

1,077

 

 

1,505

 

 

2,014

 

3,028

 

34,852

 

29,477

 

34,852

 

46,226

 

64,329

 

92,525
Net income

 

17,580

 

 

18,211

 

 

17,580

 

 

13,979

 

 

35,791

 

25,600

 

568,706

 

572,749

 

568,706

 

429,269

 

1,141,455

 

782,560
EPS – Basic (In Dollar)

$0.22

 

$0.23

 

$0.22

 

$0.18

 

$0.45

$0.33

$7.11

$7.21

$7.11

$5.44

$14.31

$9.94
Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)

 

79,939

 

 

79,483

 

 

79,939

 

 

78,947

 

 

79,790

 

78,692

 

79,939

 

79,483

 

79,939

 

78,947

 

79,790

 

78,692
EPS – Diluted (In Dollar)

$0.22

 

$0.23

 

$0.22

 

$0.18

 

$0.45

$0.32

$7.09

$7.17

$7.09

$5.40

$14.24

$9.85
Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)

 

80,232

 

 

79,850

 

 

80,232

 

 

79,545

 

 

80,162

 

79,413

 

80,232

 

79,850

 

80,232

 

79,545

 

80,162

 

79,413
 
 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of June 30, 2024 and 2023

 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands
Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30,

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 
Current assets
Cash & cash equivalents

 

319,028

 

 

225,120

 

 

10,352,451

 

 

7,010,227

 
Accounts receivable, net

 

47,161

 

 

54,721

 

 

1,530,363

 

 

1,704,022

 
Inventories, net

 

112,755

 

 

114,368

 

 

3,658,908

 

 

3,561,433

 
Other current assets

 

28,775

 

 

32,666

 

 

933,755

 

 

1,017,219

 
Total current assets

 

507,719

 

 

426,875

 

 

16,475,477

 

 

13,292,901

 
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net

 

11,395

 

 

14,970

 

 

369,767

 

 

466,159

 
Right-of-use assets

 

8,620

 

 

5,083

 

 

279,707

 

 

158,295

 
Intangible assets

 

99,671

 

 

101,772

 

 

3,234,327

 

 

3,169,177

 
Deferred income tax assets

 

12,738

 

 

11,143

 

 

413,344

 

 

346,988

 
Other non-current assets

 

157,667

 

 

150,473

 

 

5,116,310

 

 

4,685,730

 
Total non-current assets

 

290,091

 

 

283,441

 

 

9,413,455

 

 

8,826,349

 
Total Assets

 

797,810

 

 

710,316

 

 

25,888,932

 

 

22,119,250

 
 
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable

 

43,369

 

 

29,194

 

 

1,407,324

 

 

909,092

 
Other payables

 

44,942

 

 

54,820

 

 

1,444,199

 

 

1,687,909

 
Current income tax liabilities

 

10,777

 

 

9,528

 

 

349,705

 

 

296,692

 
Lease liabilities – current

 

3,462

 

 

2,960

 

 

112,337

 

 

92,194

 
Other current liabilities

 

7,533

 

 

6,490

 

 

244,444

 

 

202,110

 
Total current liabilities

 

110,083

 

 

102,992

 

 

3,558,009

 

 

3,187,997

 
Non-current Liabilities
Lease liabilities – non-current

 

5,158

 

 

2,123

 

 

167,370

 

 

66,101

 
Total non-current liabilities

 

5,158

 

 

2,123

 

 

167,370

 

 

66,101

 
Equity
Ordinary shares

 

26,730

 

 

26,735

 

 

811,618

 

 

811,747

 
Capital reserves

 

135,817

 

 

134,946

 

 

4,172,562

 

 

4,212,672

 
Retained earnings

 

542,866

 

 

498,502

 

 

16,118,452

 

 

14,740,781

 
Other equity

 

(4,577

)

 

(10,321

)

 

1,646,438

 

 

493,401

 
Treasury shares

 

(18,267

)

 

(44,661

)

 

(585,517

)

 

(1,393,449

)
Total equity

 

682,569

 

 

605,201

 

 

22,163,553

 

 

18,865,152

 
Total liabilities and equity

 

797,810

 

 

710,316

 

 

25,888,932

 

 

22,119,250

 
 
 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For six months ended Jun 30, 2024 and 2023

 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands
Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30,

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 
Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income tax for the period

 

37,805

 

 

28,628

 

 

1,205,784

 

 

875,085

 
Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)

 

10,794

 

 

11,132

 

 

344,331

 

 

340,100

 
Expected credit loss

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

 

2,549

 
Loss on disposal of equipment

 

22

 

 

 

 

694

 

 

 
Loss on disposal of intangible assets

 

356

 

 

125

 

 

11,368

 

 

3,814

 
Share-based compensation cost

 

16,578

 

 

17,735

 

 

521,011

 

 

537,517

 
Interest income

 

(5,345

)

 

(2,925

)

 

(170,692

)

 

(89,352

)
Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows

 

22,405

 

 

26,151

 

 

706,712

 

 

794,628

 
Accounts receivable

 

6,943

 

 

(20,098

)

 

225,288

 

 

(625,845

)
Inventories

 

10,129

 

 

31,124

 

 

328,704

 

 

969,215

 
Other current assets

 

(23,918

)

 

(27,673

)

 

(733,466

)

 

(737,173

)
Net changes in assets relating to operating activities

 

(6,846

)

 

(16,647

)

 

(179,474

)

 

(393,803

)
Accounts payable

 

(7,658

)

 

16,191

 

 

(248,510

)

 

504,193

 
Other payables

 

(6,782

)

 

(9,303

)

 

(220,091

)

 

(289,726

)
Other current liabilities

 

452

 

 

(6,983

)

 

14,654

 

 

(217,466

)
Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities

 

(13,988

)

 

(95

)

 

(453,947

)

 

(2,999

)
Cash inflow generated from operations

 

39,376

 

 

38,037

 

 

1,279,075

 

 

1,272,911

 
Interest received

 

5,345

 

 

2,925

 

 

170,692

 

 

89,352

 
Income taxes paid

 

(2,438

)

 

(6,247

)

 

(77,764

)

 

(190,854

)
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

42,283

 

 

34,715

 

 

1,372,003

 

 

1,171,409

 
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of equipment

 

(2,040

)

 

(2,812

)

 

(65,092

)

 

(85,894

)
Acquisition of intangible assets

 

(90

)

 

(170

)

 

(2,862

)

 

(5,181

)
Decrease in refundable deposits

 

1,887

 

 

6,821

 

 

61,222

 

 

212,389

 
Increase in other prepayments

 

(10,939

)

 

(6,505

)

 

(348,949

)

 

(198,738

)
Net cash flows used in investing activities

 

(11,182

)

 

(2,666

)

 

(355,681

)

 

(77,424

)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities

 

(1,983

)

 

(1,786

)

 

(63,262

)

 

(54,554

)
Treasury shares reissued to employees

 

26,394

 

 

25,424

 

 

807,932

 

 

760,161

 
Distribution of cash dividends

 

(12,800

)

 

(60,062

)

 

(390,871

)

 

(1,724,498

)
Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation

 

21

 

 

73

 

 

663

 

 

2,184

 
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities

 

11,632

 

 

(36,351

)

 

354,462

 

 

(1,016,707

)
Effect of exchange rate changes

 

(84

)

 

2,285

 

 

494,066

 

 

(42,435

)

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

42,649

 

 

(2,017

)

 

1,864,850

 

 

34,843

 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

276,379

 

 

227,137

 

 

8,487,601

 

 

6,975,384

 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

319,028

 

 

225,120

 

 

10,352,451

 

 

7,010,227

 

 

Contacts

Parade Technologies

Yo-Ming Chang, +886-2-2627-9109

ir@paradetech.com

