Parade Technologies Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Q124 consolidated revenue US$121.28 million, compared with US$99.99 million in the year-ago quarter

Q124 consolidated net income US$18.21 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.23 (NT$7.21) and US$0.23 (NT$7.17), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024 ended March 31, 2024, and provided guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Consolidated revenue was US$121.28 million and consolidated net income was US$18.21 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.23 (NT$7.21) and US$0.23 (NT$7.17), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$99.99 million and consolidated net income of US$11.62 million, or US$0.15 (NT$4.51) and US$0.15 (NT$4.46) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the first quarter of 2024 consolidated revenue increased 0.96% sequentially and was up 21.29% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the first quarter of 2024 was US$51.96 million, representing an increase of 0.09% from the previous quarter and an increase of 17.97% compared to the same quarter of last year.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024:

Revenue: US$110.0 ~122.0 Million

Gross Margin: 42% ~46%

Operating Expense: US$32.5 ~35.5 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the first quarter of 2024 have been reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 121,278 120,126 121,278 99,990 3,814,192 3,824,814 3,814,192 3,039,712 Cost of goods sold 69,321 68,215 69,321 55,947 2,180,148 2,171,953 2,180,148 1,700,797 Gross profit 51,957 51,911 51,957 44,043 1,634,044 1,652,861 1,634,044 1,338,915 Research & development expenses 22,845 20,880 22,845 19,892 718,474 664,826 718,474 604,717 Sales & marketing expenses 7,413 7,399 7,413 7,198 233,130 235,593 233,130 218,822 General & administrative expenses 5,078 4,500 5,078 4,993 159,691 143,259 159,691 151,797 Expected credit loss – – – 84 – – – 2,549 Total operating expenses 35,336 32,779 35,336 32,167 1,111,295 1,043,678 1,111,295 977,885 Operating income 16,621 19,132 16,621 11,876 522,749 609,183 522,749 361,030 Non-operating income and (expenses) 2,527 2,519 2,527 1,268 79,477 80,201 79,477 38,560 Income before income taxes 19,148 21,651 19,148 13,144 602,226 689,384 602,226 399,590 Income tax expense 937 1,594 937 1,523 29,477 50,738 29,477 46,299 Net income 18,211 20,057 18,211 11,621 572,749 638,646 572,749 353,291 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $0.23 $0.25 $0.23 $0.15 $7.21 $8.05 $7.21 $4.51 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 79,483 79,353 79,483 78,373 79,483 79,353 79,483 78,373 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $0.23 $0.25 $0.23 $0.15 $7.17 $8.02 $7.17 $4.46 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 79,850 79,650 79,850 79,207 79,850 79,650 79,850 79,207 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of March 31, 2024 and 2023 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 290,654 185,110 9,300,922 5,636,592 Accounts receivable, net 47,187 47,877 1,509,969 1,457,865 Inventories, net 118,948 131,991 3,806,334 4,019,123 Other current assets 19,981 23,515 639,409 716,041 Total current assets 476,770 388,493 15,256,634 11,829,621 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 12,435 16,074 397,929 489,440 Right-of-use assets 8,354 6,018 267,320 183,259 Intangible assets 101,152 103,274 3,236,859 3,144,691 Deferred income tax assets 12,479 11,664 399,322 355,164 Other non-current assets 154,214 147,484 4,934,861 4,490,886 Total non-current assets 288,634 284,514 9,236,291 8,663,440 Total Assets 765,404 673,007 24,492,925 20,493,061 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 45,116 19,793 1,443,712 602,705 Other payables 22,201 30,540 710,430 929,938 Current income tax liabilities 10,705 9,281 342,556 282,606 Lease liabilities – current 3,278 3,292 104,906 100,249 Other current liabilities 6,956 6,792 222,605 206,792 Total current liabilities 88,256 69,698 2,824,209 2,122,290 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 5,076 2,726 162,414 83,010 Total non-current liabilities 5,076 2,726 162,414 83,010 Equity Ordinary shares 26,731 26,738 811,627 811,832 Capital reserves 138,078 136,752 4,222,226 4,220,434 Retained earnings 544,970 508,057 16,174,349 15,025,235 Other equity (5,514 ) (11,301 ) 1,313,487 73,644 Treasury shares (32,193 ) (59,663 ) (1,015,387 ) (1,843,384 ) Total equity 672,072 600,583 21,506,302 18,287,761 Total liabilities and equity 765,404 673,007 24,492,925 20,493,061 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 19,149 13,144 602,226 399,590 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 5,167 5,319 162,504 161,703 Expected credit loss – 84 – 2,549 Loss on disposal of equipment 20 – 628 – Loss on disposal of intangible assets 54 47 1,703 1,422 Share-based compensation cost 9,190 9,653 285,186 291,744 Interest income (2,480 ) (1,525 ) (77,998 ) (46,376 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 11,951 13,578 372,023 411,042 Accounts receivable 6,917 (13,254 ) 221,335 (403,575 ) Inventories 3,937 13,502 125,979 411,136 Other current assets (6,538 ) (11,653 ) (192,840 ) (285,910 ) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities 4,316 (11,405 ) 154,474 (278,349 ) Accounts payable (5,911 ) 6,791 (189,160 ) 206,778 Other payables (9,836 ) (10,023 ) (314,754 ) (305,192 ) Other current liabilities (125 ) (6,683 ) (3,998 ) (203,487 ) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (15,872 ) (9,915 ) (507,912 ) (301,901 ) Cash inflow generated from operations 19,544 5,402 620,811 230,382 Interest received 2,480 1,526 77,998 46,376 Income taxes paid (1,279 ) (5,021 ) (40,223 ) (152,638 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,745 1,907 658,586 124,120 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (1,412 ) (1,766 ) (44,404 ) (53,688 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (18 ) (134 ) (585 ) (4,068 ) Decrease in refundable deposits 1,846 6,784 59,085 206,557 Increase in other prepayments (5,776 ) (2,070 ) (181,650 ) (62,929 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities (5,360 ) 2,814 (167,554 ) 85,872 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (807 ) (771 ) (25,393 ) (23,431 ) Treasury shares reissued to employees 12,468 10,422 378,062 310,226 Distribution of cash dividends (12,800 ) (60,062 ) (390,871 ) (1,724,498 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 3 19 84 555 Net cash flows used in financing activities (1,136 ) (50,392 ) (38,118 ) (1,437,148 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 26 3,644 360,407 (111,636 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,275 (42,027 ) 813,321 (1,338,792 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 276,379 227,137 8,487,601 6,975,384 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 290,654 185,110 9,300,922 5,636,592

