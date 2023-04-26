Parade Technologies Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Q123 consolidated revenue US$99.99 million, compared with US$210.72 million in the year-ago quarter

Q123 consolidated net income US$11.62 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.15 (NT$4.51) and US$0.15 (NT$4.46), respectively

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023, and provided guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Consolidated revenue was US$99.99 million and consolidated net income was US$11.62 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.15 (NT$4.51) and US$0.15 (NT$4.46), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$210.72 million and consolidated net income of US$59.19 million, or US$0.75 (NT$20.91) and US$0.73 (NT$20.55) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the first quarter of 2023 consolidated revenue decreased 1.44% sequentially and was down 52.55% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the first quarter of 2023 was US$44.04 million, representing a decrease of 1.42% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 56.30% compared to the same quarter of last year.

On February 22, 2023, Parade announced a new offering in its high-speed connectivity product category. The PS5510 which is an updated version of the FL5500 USB hub controller featuring ultra-low power operation and hardware-accelerated secure firmware updates. PS5510 is compliant with the USB 3.2 specification and offers 5 SuperSpeed+ ports (1 up/4 down), each capable of providing 10Gbps data connectivity. The upstream port and 2 downstream ports support the features required for USB-C connections while all of the ports may be used for legacy USB Type-A connections. One additional USB 2.0-only port is provided for an additional hard-wired device, often needed in the target applications. With its ultra-low power operation and on-chip RSA/SHA-256 hardware to support secure in-field firmware upgrades, PS5510 is ideal for port expansion on USB4 and Thunderbolt™ docking solutions as well as monitors and mini-docks/dongles.

On March 22, 2023, Parade announced a new offering in its eDP Timing Controller with Embedded Driver (TED) product category. The TC3230 features support for higher resolutions as well as the most advanced Embedded DisplayPort features for power savings. TC3230 is compliant with the eDP 1.5 standard and supports Multi-SST Operation (MSO), Panel Self-Refresh, DSC 1.2a, ALPM, and more. The TC3220 is configurable to support all panel resolutions up to 2560×1600 using an 18 or 24-bit color format. Adding a second TC3230, in MSO+DSC mode, enables panel resolutions up to 3840×2160. With support for the standard based embedded video interface protocols offered by major CPU, GPU and SoC vendors, system implementation is straight-forward. The integrated source drivers support up to 2562 output channels with support for dual-gate and MUX2/MUX3 sub-pixel driving structures. The TC3230 is designed for Chip on Glass (COG) application on LTPS (Low Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon), a-Si (Amorphous Silicon) or Oxide type TFT panels. It requires no external crystal or timing reference, includes a programmable gamma buffer, as well as Parade’s exclusive Smart-Backlight™ feature for additional color and power optimization. The fully programmable row and column driver timing enables the TC3230 to serve a broad range of panels types, and it provides synchronization signals that support a wide range of touch controllers.

On March 29, 2023, Parade announced the availability of the PS8838 USB 3.2 / DP 2.1 MUX and PS8839 USB 3.2 / DP 2.1 DeMUX for commercial and consumer PCs, host systems and peripherals. PS8838 features a DisplayPort 2.1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 MUX with retiming, targeting USB-C host systems and docks. PS8839 is a DeMUX/Retimer device optimized for sink applications including docks and peripherals. The PS8838 and PS8839 are fully compliant with USB-IF USB 3.2 specification supporting up to Gen 2×1 or 10Gbps and VESA DP 2.1 standard up to UHBR20. The devices support low power consumption for standby and low power states, greatly extending the battery life of mobile devices and enabling system EnergyStar compliance.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2023:

Revenue: US$98 ~110 Million

Gross Margin: 43% ~47%

Operating Expense: US$29.5 ~32.5 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the first quarter of 2023 have been reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 99,990 101,450 99,990 210,723 3,039,712 3,181,446 3,039,712 5,898,143 Cost of goods sold 55,947 56,774 55,947 109,948 1,700,797 1,780,425 1,700,797 3,077,451 Gross profit 44,043 44,676 44,043 100,775 1,338,915 1,401,021 1,338,915 2,820,692 Research & development expenses 19,892 20,074 19,892 21,226 604,717 629,511 604,717 594,124 Sales & marketing expenses 7,198 6,469 7,198 8,214 218,822 202,857 218,822 229,911 General & administrative expenses 4,993 4,114 4,993 6,449 151,797 129,023 151,797 180,508 Expected credit loss (84 ) – (84 ) – (2,549 ) – (2,549 ) – Total operating expenses 32,167 30,657 32,167 35,889 977,885 961,391 977,885 1,004,543 Operating income 11,876 14,019 11,876 64,886 361,030 439,630 361,030 1,816,149 Non-operating income and (expenses) 1,268 1,800 1,268 (30 ) 38,560 56,441 38,560 (825 ) Income before income taxes 13,144 15,819 13,144 64,856 399,590 496,071 399,590 1,815,324 Income tax expense 1,523 1,335 1,523 5,669 46,299 41,861 46,299 158,689 Net income 11,621 14,484 11,621 59,187 353,291 454,210 353,291 1,656,635 EPS – Basic (In Dollar) $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.75 $ 4.51 $ 5.67 $ 4.51 $ 20.91 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 78,373 80,160 78,373 79,212 78,373 80,160 78,373 79,212 EPS – Diluted (In Dollar) $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.73 $ 4.46 $ 5.60 $ 4.46 $ 20.55 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 79,207 81,067 79,207 80,602 79,207 81,067 79,207 80,602

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of March 31, 2023 and 2022 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 185,110 340,632 5,636,592 9,752,306 Accounts receivable, net 47,877 56,022 1,457,865 1,603,903 Inventories, net 131,991 93,867 4,019,123 2,687,412 Other current assets 23,515 16,992 716,041 486,468 Total current assets 388,493 507,513 11,829,621 14,530,089 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 16,074 17,800 489,440 509,608 Right-of-use assets 6,018 8,138 183,259 232,999 Intangible assets 103,274 108,218 3,144,691 3,098,289 Deferred income tax assets 11,664 9,653 355,164 276,374 Other non-current assets 147,484 76,667 4,490,886 2,194,962 Total non-current assets 284,514 220,476 8,663,440 6,312,232 Total Assets 673,007 727,989 20,493,061 20,842,321 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 19,793 43,215 602,705 1,237,258 Other payables 30,540 40,844 929,938 1,169,376 Current income tax liabilities 9,281 24,445 282,606 699,860 Lease liabilities – current 3,292 3,487 100,249 99,818 Other current liabilities 6,792 10,716 206,792 306,815 Total current liabilities 69,698 122,707 2,122,290 3,513,127 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities – non-current 2,726 4,652 83,010 133,181 Total non-current liabilities 2,726 4,652 83,010 133,181 Equity Ordinary shares 26,738 26,742 811,832 811,956 Capital reserves 136,752 146,220 4,220,434 4,387,899 Retained earnings 508,057 492,747 15,025,235 14,627,390 Other equity (11,301 ) (20,527 ) 73,644 (1,393,138 ) Treasury shares (59,663 ) (44,552 ) (1,843,384 ) (1,238,094 ) Total equity 600,583 600,630 18,287,761 17,196,013 Total liabilities and equity 673,007 727,989 20,493,061 20,842,321

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, Mar 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 13,144 64,856 399,590 1,815,324 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 5,319 5,356 161,703 149,898 Expetced credit loss 84 – 2,549 – Loss on disposal of equipment – 1 – 33 Loss on disposal of intangible assets 47 – 1,422 – Share-based compensation cost 9,653 9,097 291,744 254,632 Interest income (1,525 ) (25 ) (46,376 ) (692 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 13,578 14,429 411,042 403,871 Accounts receivable (13,254 ) (5,639 ) (403,575 ) (161,444 ) Inventories 13,502 (18,088 ) 411,136 (517,868 ) Other current assets (11,653 ) (10,577 ) (285,910 ) (298,996 ) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (11,405 ) (34,304 ) (278,349 ) (978,308 ) Accounts payable 6,791 2,369 206,778 67,838 Other payables (10,023 ) (8,695 ) (305,192 ) (248,956 ) Other current liabilities (6,683 ) 673 (203,487 ) 19,264 Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (9,915 ) (5,653 ) (301,901 ) (161,854 ) Cash inflow generated from operations 5,402 39,328 230,382 1,079,033 Interest received 1,526 25 46,376 692 Income taxes paid (5,021 ) (333 ) (152,638 ) (9,311 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,907 39,020 124,120 1,070,414 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (1,766 ) (1,840 ) (53,688 ) (51,490 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (134 ) (7 ) (4,068 ) (194 ) Decrease in refundable deposits 6,784 24 206,557 693 Increase in other prepayments (2,070 ) (2,238 ) (62,929 ) (62,653 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 2,814 (4,061 ) 85,872 (113,644 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options – 2,372 – 66,397 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (771 ) (791 ) (23,431 ) (22,149 ) Treasury shares reissued to employees 10,422 11,789 310,226 327,175 Distribution of cash dividends (60,062 ) (40,752 ) (1,724,498 ) (1,147,980 ) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 19 16 555 479 Net cash flows used in financing activities (50,392 ) (27,366 ) (1,437,148 ) (776,078 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 3,644 606 (111,636 ) 369,871 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (42,027 ) 8,199 (1,338,792 ) 550,563 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,137 332,433 6,975,384 9,201,743 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 185,110 340,632 5,636,592 9,752,306

