Parade Technologies Acquires Spectra7 Majority Assets to Enhance High-Speed Data Transmission Capabilities and Boost Connectivity Market Opportunities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (TPEx: 4966.TWO), a leading supplier of video display, touch controller, and high-speed interface ICs, and Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSXV: SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF), a Canadian analog semiconductor company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Parade will acquire the majority of Spectra7’s assets. These assets include intellectual property (IP), products, designs, inventory, and other specified items.

With the purchase of the majority of Spectra7’s assets, Parade Technologies is positioned to further strengthen its global leadership in high-speed connectivity solutions. The purchase will enable Parade to both continue marketing Spectra7’s existing advanced active cable product portfolio and to leverage Spectra7’s technology in new high speed solutions. Parade anticipates that Spectra7’s cutting-edge SiGe-technology, achieving data speeds of 112 Gbps and higher, will provide valuable support for Parade’s efforts to expand into high-growth markets such as data centers, AI-powered computing, and next-generation consumer electronics. In addition, as part of the acquisition, a significant number of Spectra7’s employees will join Parade Technologies, ensuring continuity of technical expertise and customer support. This strategic purchase will further empower Parade’s ongoing efforts to deliver faster, more energy-efficient signal integrity connectivity solutions that meet the evolving demands of today’s data-driven world.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

ABOUT PARADE TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide. ( https://www.paradetech.com/ )

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a leader in high-performance analog semiconductors for powering the AI revolution in broadband connectivity markets, hyperscale data centers, and Spatial Computing. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and a technical support location in Dongguan, China. ( https://www.spectra7.com/ )

