PAR Technology Recognized for Innovation in Restaurant Technology by Three Leading Awards for Loyalty and Payment Capabilities

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants, today announced that PAR Technology’s Punchh® and PAR Pay solutions have been recognized by MarTech Breakthrough, the Stevie® Awards, and The SaaS Awards.





“Our solutions are helping restaurants increase loyalty while streamlining their payment processing operations,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “These awards show the power of deep integrations between our products, enabling exceptional experiences like Apple Wallet Loyalty. We remain committed to delivering holistic solutions that are better together and seamlessly integrate into the operator tech stack to deliver an unparalleled guest experience.”

PAR Punchh®, the leading loyalty, offers, and engagement platform for enterprise-level restaurants, and convenience stores, won MarTech Breakthrough’s Loyalty Marketing Innovation Award and was named a finalist for The SaaS Award’s “Best SaaS Product for Loyalty and Retention.” Additionally, the Stevie® Award named PAR Pay in its “Payments Solution” category in the 20th annual International Business Awards®.

PAR Technology’s success is, in part, due to its leading innovation for loyalty and payments, PAR Pay’s Apple Wallet Loyalty. This feature streamlines enrollment, payment, and redemption using mobile wallets. It is compatible with PAR Punchh loyalty programs, eliminating the need for physical loyalty cards, a mobile app, or form fill. As a result, restaurants can increase participation, engagement, and repeat visits.

The International Business Awards® named PAR Pay, a SaaS-based, EMV-enabled transaction processing solution for processing credit, debit and store value cards, one of the best solutions for processing and facilitating payments. This year’s competition received over 3,700 nominations from organizations across various industries and scales, with winners selected based on the collective scores of more than 230 executives worldwide.

Punchh’s recognition by MarTech Breakthrough for its data-driven, personalized marketing campaigns and seamless loyalty experiences highlights its innovative loyalty capabilities within the industry. The annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is now in its 6th year, recognizing the most innovative products, solutions, services and companies in the global Marketing, Ad and Sales Technology field.

Lastly, The SaaS Awards also acknowledged Punchh’s promising impact on loyalty and retention. Now celebrating its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to recognize and honor outstanding SaaS innovations from all around the world. Entries from hundreds of companies spanning North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia were received.

These recent awards follow the recognition received in the first half of 2023 when PAR Technology was acknowledged with the Top Workplaces USA 2023 award. The company was recognized as a top workplace for innovation, leadership and work-life flexibility, and it was also named a top workplace in the technology industry.

For more information about PAR Technology and its loyalty and payment solutions, visit partech.com.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty and back-office software solutions as well as industry-leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

