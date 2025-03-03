PAR Technology Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise foodservice today announced that PAR CEO, Savneet Singh, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

PAR will participate in fireside chats at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 5th, and at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on Wednesday, March 12th. PAR management will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conferences.

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 5:35 p.m. ET / 2:35 p.m. PT



Event: Wolfe Research FinTech Forum

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT

Live webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be available by visiting PAR Technology’s website at https://www.partech.com/investor-relations/ . Replays of the webcasts will be available following the conclusion of each live presentation broadcast.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For over four decades, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) has been at the forefront of technology innovation in foodservice, helping businesses create exceptional guest experiences and connections. PAR’s comprehensive suite of software and hardware solutions, including point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty, back-office management, and payments, serves a diverse range of hospitality and retail clients across more than 110 countries. With its “Better Together” ethos, PAR continues to deliver unified solutions that drive customer engagement, efficiency, and growth, all to make it easier for PAR’s customers to manage their operations. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

Christopher R. Byrnes (315) 746-8783

chris_byrnes@partech.com, www.partech.com