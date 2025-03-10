PAR Excellence Systems Merges with TrackCore

Combination Creates Industry-Leading Supply Chain Management and Compliance Platform for Healthcare Organizations

CINCINNATI & GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Excellence Systems Inc. (“PAR”), a leading provider of supply chain integrity and cost management solutions to the healthcare industry, and TrackCore, Inc. (“TrackCore”), a leader in automated biological tissue and implantable device tracking and compliance software-based solutions, today announced that they have completed a strategic combination. Following PAR’s recent acquisition of NotiSphere in January 2025, this transaction accelerates PAR’s strategy of enhancing patient safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency for healthcare organizations through an integrated, end-to-end inventory management platform.

TrackCore is a trusted partner to over 1,300 healthcare facilities nationwide, including major commercial, non-profit, and government organizations, like the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Defense Health Agency. TrackCore’s solutions automate the tracking and traceability of high-value, highly regulated surgical implants and biological tissues, helping hospitals comply with evolving U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Joint Commission regulations while controlling costs, reducing waste, minimizing financial risk, and improving clinical workflows. With TrackCore, health systems can eliminate the need for arduous manual processes and administrative tasks, allowing clinicians to focus on care delivery and patient safety.

By integrating TrackCore’s industry-leading cloud-based software platform and RFID capabilities with PAR’s best-in-class inventory management technology, the combined company will provide a seamless, end-to-end platform covering high-throughput consumables to high-value and highly regulated surgical implants. This holistic approach will enable hospitals to gain control of their supply chains by eliminating “1-off” inventory solutions, reducing waste, ensuring regulatory compliance, and achieving cost savings.

"The expanding complexity of the hospital supply chain demands advanced technology solutions that enhance visibility, efficiency, and compliance while enabling application rationalization," said Thad MacKrell, CEO of PAR Excellence. "TrackCore has built a powerful platform that solves a critical challenge for hospitals—ensuring the safe and compliant management of surgical implants and tissues while reducing operational costs. Together, we can deliver a comprehensive, technology-driven solution that drives measurable financial and clinical value for healthcare organizations.”

Scott MacGregor, CEO of TrackCore, added: "Healthcare providers are under immense pressure to meet stringent regulatory requirements while improving efficiency and controlling costs. By seamlessly integrating into existing hospital enterprise systems, TrackCore helps hospitals navigate these compliance challenges by tracking all tissue and implantable devices, satisfying bi-directional traceability standards, and providing real-time inventory visibility. By joining forces with PAR, we can expand our impact and provide an unmatched end-to-end solution that enhances clinical and operational outcomes.”

About PAR Excellence

PAR Excellence is a leading, end-to-end provider of automated inventory management systems (“IMS”) solutions to the healthcare industry. Its comprehensive offerings, including cloud-based software, proprietary hardware solutions, and value-added services, enable healthcare systems to reduce costs by improving inventory management practices, decreasing medical errors, capturing labor efficiencies, and reducing administrative overhead. PAR Excellence serves many of the country’s largest and most complex government, non-profit, and private healthcare systems and integrated delivery networks (“IDNs”). PAR Excellence was founded in 1992 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About TrackCore

TrackCore is a leading provider of tissue and implant tracking software that enables hospitals to enhance patient safety, streamline inventory management, and ensure compliance with stringent regulatory standards. The TrackCore platform of solutions, includes TrackCore Operating Room, TrackCore SameDay, and TrackCore Interventional, automates the tracking of surgical implants and consumables, integrates with hospital electronic medical records (EMRs), and supports real-time compliance reporting. TrackCore serves over 1,300 hospitals across the U.S. and was founded in 2006 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

