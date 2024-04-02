Papa Johns Unveils New Brand Platform Honoring Pizza Fans’ Unmatched Devotion

The brand evolves their signature promise with a bigger, bolder attitude fueling pizza passion and igniting appetites with Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® Better Get You Some.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Papa Johns announced today an all-new brand platform Better Get You Some, which elevates the brand’s pizza superiority and iconic brand promise – Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® – through celebrating the shared, emotional truth of pizza devotion. With hypnotic visuals, an instantly captivating soundtrack, and a unique, multimedia experience that nods to hip hop, expressionist art and cultural touchstones, the refreshed creative not only features the brand’s premium ingredients, but also celebrates what fans love most about Papa Johns when satisfying all-consuming pizza cravings.









The new platform launch is part of Papa Johns deepened commitment to and investment in the brand’s marketing efforts, as recently announced in the company’s Back to Better 2.0 strategy. With these investments, Papa Johns is improving audience segmentation, building customer loyalty, driving buzz, increasing ROI and offering differentiated category solutions.

“Better Get You Some captures and champions the role pizza devotion plays in all our lives – during moments big and small. Whether it’s cheering on your favorite team during the championship, catching up with friends you haven’t seen in a while or capping off a late-night study session – we’re showcasing those moments when the only thing that will make them better is pizza,” said Mark Shambura Chief Marketing Officer of Papa Johns. “By elevating the pizza passion our fans have through our new brand platform, we’re not just telling you why our pizza is better; we’re showing you how the Papa Johns experience is superior.”

Intended to take fans on a pizza-matizing journey, the all-new brand platform, built in partnership with The Martin Agency, tantalizes the senses with mouthwatering visuals, thanks to top-tier talent, including two-time Grammy award-winning director Dave Meyers. And mesmerizing music, featuring six-time Grammy award-winning rapper & Atlanta native Big Boi as the iconic voice featured in the campaign’s magnetic soundtrack.

Consumers will heed the Better Get You Some call as Papa Johns introduces the national limited-time release of its new Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni offerings. A true celebration of fans’ most-ordered pizza topping, Papa Johns is taking pepperoni love to the next level with perfectly crisped, hand-stretched dough; a creamy, rich sauce; and craveable cupping pepperoni. The launch gives consumers three craveable ways to enjoy the premium, new cupping pepperonis from Papa Johns with the NY Style Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Pizza, the Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Papadia, and the Crispy Cuppy ‘Roni Papa Bites.

Click here and here for the new spots, and here for a gallery of additional assets.

