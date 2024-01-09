Panther Labs Achieves Top Honors in Built In’s 2024 Best Places To Work Awards Across Multiple Categories

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panther Labs, the leading cybersecurity innovator for detection and response at scale, today announced its recognition in Built In’s 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. This prestigious accolade highlights Panther Labs’ commitment to creating an outstanding work environment.









Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to cultivating a superior work environment, Panther Labs has been distinguished in several categories, reflecting its versatility and excellence in fostering a supportive and dynamic workplace. The company has earned esteemed positions in the following categories:

U.S. Best Places to Work

U.S. Best Midsize Places to Work

San Francisco, CA Best Places to Work

San Francisco, CA Best Midsize Places to Work

Remote Best Places to Work

Remote Best Midsize Places to Work

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“We are thrilled to receive this honor from Built In, as it reflects our dedication to fostering a culture where innovation thrives, and our team feels valued and supported,” said Jack Naglieri, CEO and founder of Panther Labs. “Our commitment to our employees is at the core of our success, and we believe that by prioritizing their well-being and professional growth, we can continue to lead and innovate in the cybersecurity industry.”

“I’d like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris. “I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

About Built In’s Best Places To Work

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

About Panther Labs

Panther Labs is a cybersecurity company building the future of Detection and Response for the cloud-native era. Panther’s advanced data lake architecture, Detection-as-Code workflows, and intelligent correlation capabilities enable organizations to derive security signal from high-scale security data to rapidly detect and respond to threats. From startups to global enterprises, Panther’s mission is to help security teams move faster than the most advanced attackers. For more information about Panther, please visit www.panther.com or follow us on X @runpanther.

