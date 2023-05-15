Pantheon Announces Self-Service Access to Advanced Automation and Web Development Solutions

Web teams can more easily adopt powerful platform features that accelerate WebOps value

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—Pantheon, the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers, and marketers, today announced a new, direct purchase path that puts web teams in control of accessing significant WebOps value in just a few clicks. Pantheon has unlocked the automation features, WebOps tools, and technical support that allow teams to uplevel collaboration and focus on delivering extraordinary performance for their organizations, by making Pantheon Gold account plans available self-service on pantheon.io.

Now, digital teams have a frictionless online access to quickly try, and buy, the capabilities behind the success of the most agile and productive website teams, including:

Autopilot, to automatically detect, perform, test, and deploy updates for WordPress and Drupal content management systems (CMS), keeping sites secure and up to date while freeing teams from manual, tedious update cycles;

Custom Upstreams, to manage site portfolios at scale while enforcing standards and enabling customization; and

Multidev, to seamlessly collaborate on projects, iterate website experiences, and launch with confidence that the site won’t break in the process.

Pantheon Gold users can access technical assistance for setup, deployments, and optimization to ensure they are maximizing their use of platform features and generating valuable return on their platform investment.

“We are focused on removing friction from our customer experience at every step of the process, with an eye on helping them realize value faster than ever before,” said Meredith Brown, Pantheon chief product officer. “By enabling WebOps teams to guide their own purchases, we give our partners and customers the right tools at the right time, helping them generate incredible website experiences, supercharging their team’s productivity, and driving the results their organizations need.”

In addition to direct access to Pantheon Gold account plans, Pantheon also introduced several new enhancements to the platform:

WordPress Multisite and Performance Improvements : Customers now have the freedom to create their own WordPress Multisite directly from the Pantheon Dashboard. WordPress on Pantheon users can drive 25% performance improvements by joining the Object Cache Pro Early Access Program, which provides free access to the highly optimized drop-in replacement for existing object caching solutions.

: Customers now have the freedom to create their own WordPress Multisite directly from the Pantheon Dashboard. WordPress on Pantheon users can drive 25% performance improvements by joining the Object Cache Pro Early Access Program, which provides free access to the highly optimized drop-in replacement for existing object caching solutions. Enhanced User Role and Permissions Insights : Site managers can speed up and simplify audits and compliance reporting processes by downloading a filterable list of workspace members, all site team members, and supporting workspaces for every site in the workspace.

: Site managers can speed up and simplify audits and compliance reporting processes by downloading a filterable list of workspace members, all site team members, and supporting workspaces for every site in the workspace. Drupal 10 Support: Users can now create new Drupal 10 sites, directly from the Pantheon dashboard.

For more on the latest WebOps features and plans that support web team performance, visit pantheon.io/whats-new.

About Pantheon

Pantheon is the platform for websites that deliver extraordinary performance, running sites in the cloud for customers including Stitch Fix, Okta, Home Depot, Pernod Ricard and The Barack Obama Foundation. Modern organizations choose Pantheon to empower their digital teams to continuously optimize and innovate to deliver more engaging digital experiences. Using Pantheon’s WebOps platform, developers, marketers and IT are empowered to work together to develop, test, and release website changes quickly and reliably, knowing their sites will remain stable and secure – even during the biggest traffic spikes.

