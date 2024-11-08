Panjaya.ai Unveils BodyTalk: World’s first AI-Powered Dubbing Platform, Combining Lip and Body Movement for Seamless Multilingual Sync, Led by Apple and Vimeo Alums

Collaborating with industry leaders like TED and JFrog, Panjaya.ai is redefining how organizations connect with global audiences through more natural and seamless video localization.

Led by ex-Apple TV and Vimeo execs, the company’s platform offers a highly efficient solution for translating video content into any global language.

BodyTalk delivers unmatched, lips-to-body movement translations that eliminate the uncanniness of video dubbing to create translations that are just as impactful as the original video.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panjaya.ai, led by former Apple TV and Vimeo executives, has launched BodyTalk, the first AI-driven translation platform designed to address a common frustration for viewers: awkward, unnatural dubbing that disrupts the viewing experience. As video content accounts for 82% of internet traffic,* consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality, localized video that feels natural in any language. BodyTalk seamlessly synchronizes lip movements and body gestures, delivering accurate and natural translations in any language. To sign up for a free trial and demo of the service, please visit Panjaya.ai.





Diverse audiences are transforming content consumption, and Panjaya.ai is answering the call with seamless, culturally authentic video translation. Recent reports found that 82% engage more with culturally relevant videos* and 60% of YouTube’s audience comes from non-English speaking countries, underscoring the demand for high-quality, localized content.* Current solutions, however, have failed to capture the natural way that people speak with breaths, pauses, gestures, and other body movements that emotionally resonate with viewers.

In an era of deep fakes and disjointed dubbing, Panjaya’s BodyTalk AI offers deep reals; delivering accurate lip synchronization, audio retiming, contextual adaptation and natural translations that far exceed other services in terms of quality and accuracy. This level of precision is why global leaders like TED and JFrog chose Panjaya as their exclusive video translation platform. Now, any organization or business leader can deliver culturally authentic content with flawless synchronization, enhancing their engagement with global audiences. This advanced framework captures context, creating an immersive experience that’s perfect for education, entertainment, marketing, corporate communication, and more.

“Panjaya’s BodyTalk platform has transformed how we approach video localization at TED,” said Andy Merryman, CTO of TED. “Using the platform allows us to preserve the core message of our speakers while making content feel more natural across languages. This technology has helped us bridge language gaps, ensuring that TED Talks resonate with audiences worldwide.”

BodyTalk’s AI-powered platform makes content localization seamless, fast, and efficient. With an intuitive interface, businesses can easily translate video without any technical expertise in just a few minutes. Key features include:

Automated Adaptive Translation, Speech Modulation, and Audio Retiming: Panjaya’s platform automatically adjusts translations and modulates speech rhythm, tone, and pacing —incorporating pauses, breaths, and emphasis—to match the original performance, while aligning with the original body movements and gestures. This adaptive approach to translation and speech synthesis ensures that viewers experience the message as naturally and authentically as the original audience.

Panjaya’s platform automatically adjusts translations and modulates speech rhythm, tone, and pacing —incorporating pauses, breaths, and emphasis—to match the original performance, while aligning with the original body movements and gestures. This adaptive approach to translation and speech synthesis ensures that viewers experience the message as naturally and authentically as the original audience. Precision Tools for Human-in-the-Loop Adjustment: Great localization requires nuance. Panjaya’s platform features a suite of precision tools that give creators the ability to modify translations or adjust performance nuances. Human-in-the-loop adjustment means customers remain in control of their content’s message, tone, and emotion.

Great localization requires nuance. Panjaya’s platform features a suite of precision tools that give creators the ability to modify translations or adjust performance nuances. Human-in-the-loop adjustment means customers remain in control of their content’s message, tone, and emotion. Handling Real-World Complexity: Whether it’s a dynamic interview, a speaker walking across a stage, or someone turning to write on a whiteboard, Panjaya’s technology is equipped to handle complex face movements, varying angles, and occlusions. Where other AI dubbing solutions struggle, BodyTalk thrives—ensuring that lip sync remains perfect even in challenging scenarios.

Whether it’s a dynamic interview, a speaker walking across a stage, or someone turning to write on a whiteboard, Panjaya’s technology is equipped to handle complex face movements, varying angles, and occlusions. Where other AI dubbing solutions struggle, BodyTalk thrives—ensuring that lip sync remains perfect even in challenging scenarios. Seamless Integration and Speed: With its automated synchronization of voice, lips, and body language, as well as intuitive interface, BodyTalk is an out of the box toolkit that allows businesses to translate and dub videos without any technical expertise, at scale. The platform is designed to make content localization a seamless, fast, and efficient experience, even for large-scale projects.

The platform is ideal for any business leader or organization looking to break language barriers and drive international growth. Since the launch of its pilot program earlier this year, TED has integrated BodyTalk into its global content strategy, translating Talks into multiple languages, including Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. This has resulted in:

115% increase in views of dubbed Talks.

2x increase in user completion rates for translated videos.

These results not only demonstrate improved engagement, but show a growing demand for accessible, culturally relevant content.

“BodyTalk offers something rare in today’s digital world—a ‘deep truth’ in communication,” said Guy Piekarz, CEO of Panjaya.ai. “By focusing on synchronization, our platform delivers content that feels aligned with the original, helping partners connect with their global audiences in a more impactful way.”

Panjaya.ai has secured $9.5 million in funding to date from Viola Ventures, R-Squared Ventures and GroundUp Ventures, including notable angel investors Shlomi Ben Haim, JFrog’s co-founder and CEO, Chris Rice, co-CEO of Fifth Season, Guy Schory of Digital Endeavor, Ryan Floyd of Storm Ventures, Ali Behnam of Riviera Partners and Oded Vardi, ICQ co-founder.

This funding will accelerate product development and support the company’s mission to create a more connected world through generative AI dubbing solutions.

About Panjaya.ai

Panjaya.ai is transforming global video communication with its AI-driven translation platform, BodyTalk. By integrating neural voice synthesis, computer vision, and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Panjaya enables organizations to deliver culturally authentic and inclusive experiences across languages. Led by former Apple TV executives, and a team that brings deep expertise in AI research, product, marketing and engineering, Panjaya is setting a new standard for seamless, immersive video translation that resonates with diverse audiences worldwide. With BodyTalk, Panjaya.ai is not just advancing technology; it’s breaking down barriers, making meaningful communication possible across cultures and languages. For a firsthand experience, sign up for a free trial at Panjaya.ai.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Jennifer Henry



panjaya@vsc.co